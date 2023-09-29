Hannah and Jesse Southwell writing their own chapter for Knights

They have drawn plenty of comparisons to the Johns brothers, but Hannah and Jesse Southwell are determined to create their own piece of history at the Knights.
Andrew and Matthew Johns are synonymous with the club and proved pivotal to Newcastle's breakthrough ARL premiership win in 1997 and success during that era.
Now, the home-grown Southwell sisters are adding a new chapter for the Knights, one they hope includes back-to-back NRLW grand final wins.
Both will play crucial roles in Newcastle's pursuit of success against the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday as they line up for their first grand final appearance together.
"It's always a compliment to be spoken about in that regard," Hannah, the Knights 24-year-old captain and lock, said in relation to the Johns brothers comparisons.
"They're obviously two of the greatest footy players to have played. But I'd like to think we're creating our own legacy.
"I want to build a dynasty here at Newy and to be able to do that with your little sister is just a cherry on top.
"It is definitely an honour to be compared to them but we're kind of doing it our own way and the way we want to do."
Bundle of energy Jesse, Newcastle's star 18-year-old halfback, believes there are definitely some similarities with the "hilarious" Johns boys.
"I reckon we take after them in a lot of things but we want to be different, and we are different already," Jesse said.
"Obviously Hannah is a lock, so she's no Matty Johns. I'm not saying that I'm Joey Johns though, no way ... he is ridiculous."
The mutual admiration between the sisters is evident and both are as excited as the other to take the field together for their home-town side this weekend.
Hannah played in the 2020 and 2021 grand finals for the Roosters but watched injured from the sidelines last year as her Knights teammates, including Jesse, beat Parramatta in the premiership decider.
"This year to be able to do it with your little sister for your home town is something pretty special and something that you just dream of," she said.
"And it's not only with your little sister but with a lot of your best mates and girls that really care about the town and care about footy and care about winning."
The NSW and Australian representative ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in round one of the 2022 season.
After a lengthy rehabilitation process, she returned in round three this year hungrier and stronger than ever.
"I still remember all the games I missed," Hannah said.
"I still remember that feeling. I still remember thinking, 'I could have done that there'. I haven't forgotten any of that, and I think I take that into every game I play.
"I didn't do that before injury. I took it for granted but, now, every game I play, it's like, 'Hannah, this could be your last so you need to give 110 per cent. You need to hunt. You need to work. You need to keep running'.
"It's been a blessing what happened and you've definitely seen a hungrier side to me."
While Hannah has played NRLW since its inception, Jesse made a spectacular debut last year after claiming a gold medal in rugby sevens at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
The teenage talent, who has already been earmarked for future greatness, probably thought it couldn't get any better than a grand final and premiership in her rookie campaign.
But she has continued to go from strength to strength, making her State of Origin debut with the Blues this year.
"It was pretty fun last year to play some good footy and make a grand final," Jesse said. "It was pretty awesome. A bit sad that I didn't get to play alongside Hannah, so I would have to say this year topped it.
"There's been more footy, more time with my sister, and I'm a lot closer with these girls, so this season has already topped it."
RELATED:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.