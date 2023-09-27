Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hunter guns seized in statewide police raids

Updated September 28 2023 - 8:00am, first published 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have seized 80 firearms and revoked nine firearm licences in a blitz on gun owners with alleged links to organised crime groups - some of those in the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.