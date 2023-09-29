Jasmin Strange's decision to leave the club where her father John coached raised eyebrows but was one made to prove herself in NRLW.
The 20-year-old winger has done that, playing every minute of every match this season for minor premiers and grand final-bound Newcastle.
Strange, who grew up on the Central Coast and played in the Knights' girls' youth program, made just one appearance in an NRLW debut season with the Sydney Roosters last year before linking with the Knights.
"The move was a lot to do with having my dad as a coach and having comments made about me," Strange said.
"I just really wanted to show that I can do it on my own and I do deserve to be here, and I think I've done that this year.
"I also feel like it was hard for dad to put me in over girls because he was also worried about how it would look."
The Knights left-edge winger, who still speaks regularly with dad John on her own game, has scored three tries in 2023 and and is "very excited" to be lining up for her first NRLW grand final at Accor Stadium on Sunday.
Also playing in her first grand final will be right-edge winger Sheridan Gallagher, who captained the Young Matildas at the FIFA Under 20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica last year and was signed by the Knights after just two rugby league outings.
The 21-year-old has scored six tries and was nominated for the Dally M Awards winger of the year.
RELATED:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.