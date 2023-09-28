THE University of Newcastle has remained in the top 200 to 250 universities in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, out of 1904 institutions from 108 countries.
The annual rankings, released on Thursday, evaluate universities based on indicators including research, teaching, citations, international outlook and industry income.
UON Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky said their continued success in rankings strengthens the university's reputation as a world-leading university.
"It reinforces that we are facilitating leading research, high-quality teaching, and that we are engaging on the world stage," he said.
"The Times Higher Education World University Ranking in particular reflects our research performance, which is an area I'm proud to say we have some of the best staff who continue to be pioneers in their field."
UON has also climbed to equal 173 in the QS World University Rankings, released earlier this year.
"For our students, these rankings mean they can know they are receiving a world-class education and are being taught by leading scholars at one of the best universities in the world, right on their doorstep," professor Zelinsky said.
While UON remains in the same band as last year, some of Australia's top universities have taken a dive.
An inability to attract international talent during the pandemic and "under-investment" in research were both blamed for this year's poor results.
The University of Melbourne remained Australia's best, despite losing three places to 37th globally, it was Australia's only school to appear in the top 50.
Another Melbourne institution, Monash University lost 10 places to come in 54th in the world.
The University of Sydney was Australia's third highest, ranking 60th after falling six places from joint 54th last year.
Recording the biggest dip this year was the University of Adelaide, which fell 23 places to joint 111th.
The only other Australian universities to appear in the global top 100 were the Australian National University which fell five places to 67th, the University of Queensland which dropped to 70th from 53rd, and UNSW Sydney which eased from joint 71st to 84th.
Asia showed the biggest improvement with 33 of the region's universities ranking in the top 200 for the first time, of which 13 were from China and five from Japan.
The highest ranked universities were the UK's University of Oxford, followed by Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, both in the US.
