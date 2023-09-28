Newcastle Herald
University of Newcastle sits in the top 250 universities in Times Higher Education World University Rankings

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
September 28 2023 - 3:00pm
THE University of Newcastle has remained in the top 200 to 250 universities in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, out of 1904 institutions from 108 countries.

