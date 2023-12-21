Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

Molycop woes may be manufacturing's point of no return

By John Tierney
Updated December 21 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molycop woes may be manufacturing's point of no return
Molycop woes may be manufacturing's point of no return

The announcement in April 1997 of the closure of BHP steel smelting in Newcastle sent shockwaves across the nation. The sentiment seemed to be if we can't even make steel in Newcastle, what does the future hold for manufacturing in Australia?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.