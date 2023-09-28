Latrell Mitchell set to play for Newcastle side in Koori Knockout

South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell is expected to play for the Newcastle Yowies in the NSW Koori Knockout this weekend.
Mitchell has linked with the Yowies for the 51st edition of the annual indigenous rugby league carnival, which is being held at Central Coast Sporting Complex in Tuggerah.
The addition of the Taree-born Rabbitohs NRL star will be a huge boost for the Yowies as they strive to once again compete with the best sides.
Beaten first-up in 2022, they last won the knockout in 2017, a victory which followed back-to-back tournament wins in 2012-13.
Mitchell is expected to be formally named for the Yowies on Friday, after training with the team earlier this week.
Former NRL players Travis Waddell, Brenko Lee and Maurice Blair are also set to play for the side, joining the likes of Newcastle Rugby League players Floyd Tighe and Tyrone Nean.
More than 100 teams will compete at the three-day carnival across men's, women's and junior tournaments.
The Newcastle All Blacks earned hosting rights for the carnival, which runs Saturday to Monday, by winning last year's men's knockout.
They beat Mitchell's 2022 side, Walgett Aboriginal Connection, 22-16 in the final.
All Blacks playmaker Randall Briggs told the Herald on Wednesday he was confident of going back-to-back.
In the opening round of men's games on Saturday, the All Blacks face Dindima (9.50am), Maitland United meet Campbelltown Ghosts (10am), Newcastle Emus take on Tingha (1.50pm), and the Yowies clash with South Taree (3.30pm).
At Wednesday night's Dally M Awards, Mitchell was named as the 2023 Ken Stephen Medal winner, recognised for his community work over the past year.
