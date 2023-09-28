Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Latrell Mitchell set to play for Newcastle side in Koori Knockout

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated September 28 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell is expected to play for the Newcastle Yowies in the NSW Koori Knockout this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.