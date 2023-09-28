Chose a tune to get you to the flipside

With the referendum due in a couple weeks, I thought it might be refreshing to add some attempted musical humour to both sides of the discussion.
In the 'yes' camp we have John Farnham telling us You're the Voice in this age of reason. Elvis Presley backs this up with It's Now or Never. Meanwhile, in the 'no' camp, the Beatles are advising us to Let it Be and not to take notice of the Fool on the Hill. Back in 1970, The Brotherhood of Man recorded United We Stand, and no doubt Men at Work will be hoping for the first option in the land Down Under.
One thing is for sure, many people would agree with Roy Orbison after October 14 when It's Over.
I want to respond to Marvyn Smith's comments on nuclear energy ("Nuclear supporters stuck in past", Letters, 25/9). I note that myself, and all other supporters of nuclear, are living in the past.
Mr Smith mentioned the Three Mile Island nuclear incident in 1979 that had zero deaths. In 1986, Chernobyl had a catastrophic disaster, 30 died and a further 134 died in the following years from exposure (agreed, it is an unacceptable outcome, but one needs to remember who built it). The 2011 Fukushima accident was caused by a tsunami, with zero deaths. I'd suggest more die from the flu each year than nuclear meltdowns in 100 years.
There are 32 countries operating 436 nuclear plants in the world. France receives 70 per cent of its power from nuclear with zero problems. While Japan has reduced the number of nuclear plants it relies on, it is building HILE coal fired power plants. I seems Mr Smith is the one living in the past, holding onto the nuclear bogeyman.
If one looks at the true cost of wind and solar (add rewiring the nation to cope with DC power rather than AC, add the cost of removing and recycling wind turbines and solar panels) they are not cost-effective. This is proven by the fact that without huge taxpayer subsidies they would not be built. Nor would wind and solar farms be built if there was a requirement to pull them down and recycle them at the end of the operating life.
Sure, nuclear plants take years to build, so did the Sydney Harbour Bridge or the M1 motorway (still not finished). The sooner we start, the sooner we will have cheap, green, zero-emission, carbon neutral power.
A recent article in the SMH pointed out that Sydney's air quality was the third worst in the world largely due to bushfire smoke from prescribed burns. The author pointed out that this smoke could kill, and Sydney people had been warned to stay indoors; an approach not always possible for many. He added there was evidence that prescribed burns were ineffective and actually made wildfires worse.
There are alternatives. In areas that are overgrown with weeds, it is possible to use goats to eat the vegetation which they do with remarkable speed. It's a process unsuitable for locations that have native plants because goats eat anything, but there are plenty of spots where native plants have been removed or destroyed by weed growth. One example is along the southern section of the Fernleigh track where invasive weeds have spread from the previous landfill site and morning glory vines have choked mature trees and other plants.
Originally, e-cigarettes and vapes were sold to adult smokers as a 95 per cent less harmful way of consuming nicotine. But this legitimate medical campaign to adult smokers has been hijacked by the illegal world-wide marketing of vapes to children. Illegal marketers use misinformation designed to appeal to the young ("Vapes, e-cigarettes confiscated in raids", Herald, 27/9).
The vaping children of today are likely to become Big Tobacco's next generation of adult cigarette smokers. The jury is still out on vapes and e-cigarettes. UK studies suggest that illegal vapes may be as harmful as cigarettes. Illegal vapes contain all sorts of free radicals and poisonous substances, including heavy metals.
It is one thing for adults to pay ridiculous prices for a pack of cigarettes fully aware that smoking will shorten their lives and kill them. But targeting innocent children with illegal vape sales is something else. This type of marketing is insidious and unconscionable, and must be stopped. If vaping is stamped out, will nicotine patches then become the next entrée to cigarette smoking for the young? Surely not. This would be unhip.
I love reading about the health effects of vaping on young people. It almost appears the government cares. So let's talk about the negative effects of alcohol products obviously aimed at young consumers.
Regarding "Names will never hurt a city", (Letters, 13/7). I have always been partial to 'Newkers' myself.
As the clock winds down on the referendum, I am sure Albo is getting very close to announcing a one-month public holiday if the 'yes' vote gets up.
So the worst state premier Australia has ever had is retiring - nine years too late Dan. Let's check his record: longest COVID lockdown in the world, more deaths than any other state, biggest deficit in all Australia, lies and memory lapses, pulling pin on Commonwealth Games. Need I go on? Good riddance.
Thank you Tony Mansfield for your letter ("Call for righteous silence", Letters, 27/9) regarding the self-righteous, opinionated know-it-alls who seem to have all the answers regarding the Voice to Parliament. I too will be glad when it is over. I can think for myself and will vote accordingly. If everything goes pear-shaped, can we expect profuse apologies from these same people? I won't be holding my breath.
Here's an idea; why not put the wind farm inland near Woop Woop so it won't affect or bother anyone? It would be heaps cheaper and far easier to maintain on land rather than miles out in the water.
