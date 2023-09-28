A SPECIALIST team are racing to save a whale calf badly entangled in Hunter waters.
The calf was spotted off the pier at Catherine Hill Bay earlier this morning. It is understood the mother is nearby and trying to help her baby.
At 12:30pm, crews from National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Disentanglement Team were launching a boat nearby to help the calf.
A spokeswoman from the Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA) said a team from NSW Department of Primary Industries were already at the scene awaiting support.
"This is a very specialist task and the NPWS team have had a lot of training," the spokeswoman said. "They will be able to assess the situation."
But it could be hours before the calf is freed.
"This will be dangerous because there is a mum present.
"The team need to be [careful]. They are trying to disentangle a young, wild animal the size of a car with a mother the size of a bus nearby," the spokeswoman said.
"Everyone is in position to do their best to try and help these animals."
ORRCA members are also in the area, recording breaths of the whale to monitor its wellbeing.
The spokeswoman could not confirm what the calf was tangled in.
Lake Macquarie is a hotspot for whale entanglement - 88 per cent of animals caught in the regions shark nets during the 2022-23 season were non-target species. Of those caught, 66 per cent were killed.
Calm weather has been bringing whales closer to shore this year than usual, making for more sightings but a higher risk of entanglement.
This is an unfolding story. More details to come.
