Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Newcastle's Elena Scifleet awarded with Charles Sturt University Medal

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
October 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle resident, 41 year-old Elena Scifleet with her Postgraduate University Medal. Picture supplied
Newcastle resident, 41 year-old Elena Scifleet with her Postgraduate University Medal. Picture supplied

AFTER scoring a 6.82 GPA, Newcastle's Elena Scifleet has been honoured with a Charles Sturt University medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.