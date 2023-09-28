Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

The second West Best Bloc Fest promises to keep building on Newcastle's vibrant music scene

By Nick Milligan
September 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Well? guitarist Taylan Bragg riding a wave of party vibes at last year's West Best Bloc Fest. Picture supplied
Well? guitarist Taylan Bragg riding a wave of party vibes at last year's West Best Bloc Fest. Picture supplied

DOUBLE the stages, double the staff and double the tickets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.