DOORKNOCKERS who claim to be collecting donations for breast cancer foundations across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie may be part of a fake charity scam.
Locals have reported strange interactions with individuals claiming to be from either the Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation (HBCF) or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) around Charlestown, Kahibah and Kotara this week.
Both charities have confirmed they do not have doorknockers in the area.
A HBCF spokeswoman said in a social media post it had received reports of individuals going door-to-door claiming to collect donations on its behalf.
"We want to clarify that we rarely engage in door-knocking as a fundraising method, and these individuals do not represent us," she said.
"Your safety is our top priority, and we want to ensure that you can easily identify legitimate fundraising efforts.
"We appreciate your vigilance in helping us protect our community and maintain the integrity of our fundraising efforts."
She said members of the public should always ask for official identification, check for proper merchandise or brochures and information about the organisation, contact HBCF directly and trust their instincts - "if something doesn't feel right it's okay to say no and close the door".
A BCRF spokesperson said it is not doing do door-to-door fundraising or sales at the moment.
A spokeswoman for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) confirmed it has received reports of doorknockers claiming to be from breast cancer foundations in both NSW and Victoria.
"From January 1 to 17 September 2023, we have received 96 reports of in-person fake charity scams with losses of over $82,000," she said.
"While legitimate charities do employ door knockers and street collectors, if you choose to donate to a charity, phone the charity directly or make a donation through the charity's official website.
"Locate the charity website yourself and never click links in emails or messages."
Members of the public can check if a charity is legitimate by looking up their credentials on the Australian Charities and Not-For-Profits Commission website.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.