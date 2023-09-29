Newcastle Herald
Newcastle: warning against potential breast cancer foundation doorknock scam

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
September 29 2023 - 1:27pm
Two breast cancer organisations have confirmed they do not have doorknockers in the area.
DOORKNOCKERS who claim to be collecting donations for breast cancer foundations across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie may be part of a fake charity scam.

