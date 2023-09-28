Johnston enjoying Knights ride after club's tough NRLW initiation

EIGHTEEN months ago, at the end of Newcastle's inaugural NRLW season, Caitlan Johnston could never have imagined the club would now be on the cusp of winning its second premiership.
The Knights went from winless wooden-spooners in the 2021 competition, which was actually held early last year because of COVID, to premiers just six months later in the 2022 campaign.
Johnston, the club's first NRLW signing, is the only Knight who played in their first season that will line up in Sunday's grand final.
The prop made just a single appearance in the 2021 campaign, due to an elbow injury, but looks back on the season now as crucial to the success that has followed.
"I think it was just really rushed the first year," Johnston said, speaking to the Newcastle Herald ahead of her side's clash with the Gold Coast Titans.
"It was a big jump for Newcastle to have an NRLW side, but I think we've learned a lot from that first season, and last season was another even bigger lesson for us to learn from.
"This year, I think we've kind of got it where we want it to go to."
Newcastle endured five losses in the 2021 season, despite going close to winning on a couple of occasions.
They had a bit of a makeshift squad after missing out on recruiting some big names. They had nine players from New Zealand and seven from Queensland.
Despite the results, Johnston was always confident of improvement, but she certainly didn't envision what has followed. Newcastle have now won 16 of 18 games across the past two seasons.
"I knew the club had their thoughts on what was going to happen throughout the next couple of years, and with the signings we have I think we're doing really well," she said.
"I don't think I would have thought last year we would have been in a grand final and won it, so it's been pretty special."
Johnston believes two key changes helped the Knights' historic turnaround between seasons one and two.
Firstly, the club moved into its new Centre of Excellence at Broadmeadow, which offered the women premium facilities on par with the men, and served as a valuable recruitment tool.
Secondly, the club brought multiple Hunter-raised players back home, many who had previously gone elsewhere for opportunities.
The training base and homegrown talent both remain key factors in what the side has achieved in 2023.
"We have our own little section as females. The club's got behind us and they definitely have a view on what we can do," Johnston, a Windale Eagles junior, said.
"I think it's special for us to be recognised, and to have our local girls back again and the likes of Tamika, Hannah and Jesse sign for five years, is even more special.
"To see us as Novocastrians actually have another opportunity in a grand final is a big blessing. I definitely wouldn't have thought that we'd be in the position we are in the 2021 season, so even more grateful to be here."
NRLW GRAND FINAL COVERAGE
Johnston, 22, has had to overcome her own hurdles this year, including a knee injury during the preceding NSW Women's Premiership, which hampered her NRLW preparations. She also played four games in the somewhat unfamiliar position of second-row early in the season, before injuries forced a switch up front.
Since then, she has averaged 142 run-metres per game, a career-high compared to past season averages.
"I feel a bit more in my space playing front row, it's a little bit different out on the edge," she said.
"I'm just leading from the front and doing my job."
Johnston has loved the growing support for the side, including playing in front of 12,689 fans at last week's semi-final, a record for a standalone NRLW match.
"I hear from a lot of our supporters that they'd rather come watch us than the boys sometimes. So it's a good thing to hear that," she said.
She was charged for a high shot in the win over Brisbane, but was never worried about taking her place in the grand final as she was unaware of the incident until informed she could accept a fine instead of a suspension.
With her mum and dad in the stands at Accor Stadium on Sunday, Johnston is hopeful of clinching a second title.
"It's a little bit different for us this time," she said. "Coming off a win last year, I think there's pretty high expectations of us. But I think if we just do our jobs perfect this week, we will get it done."
