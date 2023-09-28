What is Hedging in Forex?

We look at what hedging is, its pros and cons and look at ways hedging can be applied. Picture supplied

This is branded content for PropCompanies.com



What does it mean to hedge in forex trading?

Forex hedging refers to a strategy employed by traders to reduce the risks associated with currency exchange rate fluctuations. By taking out complementary positions on the same currency pair, you harness the market volatility to both generate profits and protect you against losses.

For example, let's say that your analysis shows that the EUR/AUD pair will increase in price over the next 24 hours. You're so confident in your reading that you go "long" and open a large position. It's a risk you can afford to take, but you're not sure you'll want to close it immediately.

Here's where the hedging comes into play. To manage the fallout should the market move against you, you open a second "short" position based on the premise that the EUR/AUD currency pair will lose value. Should the market dip, the gains from your short position will cancel out the losses you incur on your long position.

You can also use forex hedging to protect against losses due to depreciating currency values in foreign transactions. If you or your business expect to receive payment in a foreign currency, you might take a long position in that currency or open a forward contract. In the event that the foreign currency loses value, the gains on your forex position would offset any losses on the incoming payment.

Combined with stop-loss orders and solid research, forex hedging can play an important role in your risk management strategy. As we'll see, however, it also comes with its own risks and drawbacks that you'll need to consider as a trader.

How do you hedge in forex trading?

While the precise steps to open a long and short position will vary depending on your online broker, a solid hedging strategy involves three phases: identifying a risk, developing a counterposition; and continual monitoring.

Let's take a look at each in more detail:

Identify a specific risk. In order to manage risk in your foreign exchange trading with hedging, you need to identify which of your positions poses the greatest threat to the value of your portfolio if things go south. Create a counterposition that will move inversely to the one you're trying to protect. You might opt for a financial derivative like forward contracts, options, or futures, but in most cases you'll place a sell order that complements your standing buy order. Ensure your positions remain aligned. Monitor and adjust hedging position that don't counter the primary position adequately.

It is worth noting that fx hedging alone can't protect you against loss. With this in mind risk management tools such as a guaranteed stop loss may be a good idea even if they may be a cost in themselves.

What are the benefits of using a forex hedging strategy?

A forex hedging strategy offers a number of benefits, some financial, others emotional. On the practical side, forex hedging reduces your risk of loss by offsetting large positions against unfavourable price movements this providing a degree of security in volatile foreign currency markets.

You can also use hedging as a tool to diversify your portfolio. An effective hedge strategy might involve two different assets entirely. If you've opened a long position on a major pair, you might decide to protect yourself by opening several short positions on currency pairs that traditionally move inversely to the major pair.

In our view, however, the biggest benefit of forex hedging is peace of mind. Especially for a new forex trader just starting out, hedging can help you manage your emotions around opening large positions.

What are the risks associated with forex hedging strategies?

Hedging does have some drawbacks. Without proper risk identification, you may find yourself spending more to protect yourself than you would absorbing certain losses. Depending on your preferred trading strategy or methods, hedging might also prove too complex to provide effective protection for your foreign currency exposure..

If your trading strategy relies on multiple, interconnected positions across a variety of markets, you may find that the time and effort required to develop and implement a hedging strategy outweighs the potential benefits.

And, of course, there's the direct cost of lost profits. As the saying goes, nothing ventured means nothing gained, and a fully-hedged position won't realise any profit at all. Likewise, a partially-hedged position will likewise only net you partial profits. .

Should you consider hedging your forex trades?

Whether forex hedging makes sense for you depends on a number of factors, including your overall trading goals, portfolio composition and risk tolerance. Currency hedging can be a useful strategy for some retail traders, but it may not be suitable for everyone.

In our experience, the following trader profiles benefit the most from hedging:

Retail traders with a long investment horizon who hold currency positions for extended periods may consider a hedging strategy to protect against short-term currency fluctuations. If this is you: be aware that hedging can reduce your potential for significant gains if the market moves in your favour over the long term.

Risk-averse traders who prioritise preserving their alpha over big potential profits may use hedging to protect their trading capital from sudden and adverse market moves. If this is you: remember that hedging can come with transaction costs and may limit profit potential.

Retail traders who want to diversify their portfolios and add forex exposure may use hedging to manage the currency risk associated with their positions. If this is you: ask yourself if you understand the forex market well enough to correctly identify the best currency pairs to short.

Experienced traders in volatile markets may use hedging as a tactical tool to weather periods of extreme uncertainty. If this is you: remember that even the best hedge can't substitute for tools like guaranteed stop-loss orders if you might need to exit a position immediately.

Event-driven traders who anticipate significant market-moving events, such as elections or interest rate hikes, may use hedging to protect their positions from associated volatility in the markets. If this is you: recall that timing is crucial, and incorrect hedging decisions can lead to losses.

Retail traders with correlated assets, such as shares in two subsidiaries of the same multinational parent company, may use hedging to offset currency risk associated with those assets. If this is you: remember that the degree of correlation between your assets may change over time, meaning you'll need to periodically adjust your hedge.

Of course, this is hardly an exhaustive list, and almost any trader can use hedging to his or her advantage. At CompareForexBrokers, we're a diverse team in terms of our skill levels and trading priorities, and almost all of us have incorporated hedging into our overall strategy at some point.

What are the most popular forex hedging strategies?

Forex hedging, like forex trading, usually involves a high degree of customisation. No single hedging strategy will complement every trading strategy, and vice-versa. Each has its own risks and rewards, and your preference will largely depend on your existing approach to trading and market conditions.

Simple forex hedging involves opening two opposite positions - one long, one short - on the same currency pair. It's straightforward and easy to implement, but too blunt an instrument for highly volatile markets or complex trading strategies.

You can also hedge by going short and long on multiple, correlated currency pairs. If, for example, you hold a long EUR/USD position, you might protect yourself by shorting GBP/USD, as these pairs often move in tandem. Relationships between currency pairs can shift dramatically in a short period of time, however, so you'll need to keep a close eye on both positions and adjust accordingly.

Similarly, you can hedge your forex position by shorting related assets in an entirely different market. If you hold significant positions in USD, you might also hold gold, which tends to increase in value when the value of the dollar decreases. As with hedging via multiple currencies, however, you'll need to monitor the relationship between assets and markets with an eagle eye to keep your positions balanced.

For more experienced traders, derivatives like options contracts and forward contracts are also options. In options contracts, a trader buys 'put options' to counter currency depreciation or 'call options' to offset appreciation. Options often entail expensive premiums and a highly-developed sense of timing, so we don't recommend them for trading newcomers.



Similarly, a forward contract allows you to 'lock in' an exchange rate for a future transaction. Less flexible than options, forward contracts also require you to have access to the forward market, which isn't available to all traders.

How do you decide which forex hedging strategy is best for you?

If you're struggling to decide which hedging strategy best complements your overall approach to trading, it may help to tackle the problem with a step-by-step analysis.

Step 1: Define your objectives Are you looking to protect capital, ensure stable cash flows, or diversify your portfolio? Define your primary objective.

Step 2: Assess your risk tolerance. How much risk can you comfortably accept when trading forex? Are you a cautious trader with a long-term view or an adrenaline junkie?

Step 3: Analyse market conditions. Volatile markets require different hedging tactics than stable ones. Consider the degree to which major economic and political events might impact currency exchange rates and other financial markets.

Step 4: Identify your exposure. Do you want to hedge a single currency pair? A portfolio of positions? Maybe you just want to protect against loss related to a specific transaction.

Step 5: Consider costs and complexity. Weigh the costs associated with a given hedging strategy against possible gains. These might include spreads, options premiums or deposit and withdrawal fees, depending on your forex broker. Also ask yourself how much time you'll need to devote to setting up your hedges and if you have the technical skill to implement them properly.

Step 6: Create a hedging plan. Outline the specific steps you'll need to take to execute your strategy. Specifically, you'll need to define entry and exit points, position sizes, and criteria for adjusting or closing hedges.

Step 8: Test your strategy. As with any other trading strategy, backtesting against historical data is essential.

By breaking down the process of choosing a strategy into a series of discrete steps and backtesting your eventual choice, you significantly diminish the chances of losing time or money on a hedging technique that doesn't match your personality or portfolio.

Once you've set your hedges, you'll need to stay informed about market sentiment and economic events that might affect your positions and adjust accordingly. Economic indicators can help with this, and we recommend choosing a broker with a wide selection.

Can forex hedging be used in conjunction with other trading strategies?

Yes, you can combine forex hedging with other trading strategies for more comprehensive risk management. The key? Understanding how different strategies work together.

Our team has successfully combined these strategies with hedging to meet trading goals.

Trend following and hedging uses technical analysis to identify trends in currency pairs and hending to protect against short-term reversals or market fluctuations.

Scalping and hedging uses hedging to mitigate risk when short-term traders have no choice but to hold a position overnight or experience greater-than-expected volatility.

Grid trading and hedging involves placing multiple buy and sell orders at specific price intervals while protecting against large, disruptive swings with hedges.

Options trading and hedging combine options strategies, such as straddles or strangles, with hedging to create more complex risk management structures.