What is Hedging in Forex?

If you're new to trading, you'll want to select a licensed forex broker with the tools and resources you need to support your trading strategy.
Forex hedging refers to a strategy employed by traders to reduce the risks associated with currency exchange rate fluctuations. By taking out complementary positions on the same currency pair, you harness the market volatility to both generate profits and protect you against losses.
For example, let's say that your analysis shows that the EUR/AUD pair will increase in price over the next 24 hours. You're so confident in your reading that you go "long" and open a large position. It's a risk you can afford to take, but you're not sure you'll want to close it immediately.
Here's where the hedging comes into play. To manage the fallout should the market move against you, you open a second "short" position based on the premise that the EUR/AUD currency pair will lose value. Should the market dip, the gains from your short position will cancel out the losses you incur on your long position.
You can also use forex hedging to protect against losses due to depreciating currency values in foreign transactions. If you or your business expect to receive payment in a foreign currency, you might take a long position in that currency or open a forward contract. In the event that the foreign currency loses value, the gains on your forex position would offset any losses on the incoming payment.
Combined with stop-loss orders and solid research, forex hedging can play an important role in your risk management strategy. As we'll see, however, it also comes with its own risks and drawbacks that you'll need to consider as a trader.
While the precise steps to open a long and short position will vary depending on your online broker, a solid hedging strategy involves three phases: identifying a risk, developing a counterposition; and continual monitoring.
Let's take a look at each in more detail:
It is worth noting that fx hedging alone can't protect you against loss. With this in mind risk management tools such as a guaranteed stop loss may be a good idea even if they may be a cost in themselves.
A forex hedging strategy offers a number of benefits, some financial, others emotional. On the practical side, forex hedging reduces your risk of loss by offsetting large positions against unfavourable price movements this providing a degree of security in volatile foreign currency markets.
You can also use hedging as a tool to diversify your portfolio. An effective hedge strategy might involve two different assets entirely. If you've opened a long position on a major pair, you might decide to protect yourself by opening several short positions on currency pairs that traditionally move inversely to the major pair.
In our view, however, the biggest benefit of forex hedging is peace of mind. Especially for a new forex trader just starting out, hedging can help you manage your emotions around opening large positions.
What are the risks associated with forex hedging strategies?
Hedging does have some drawbacks. Without proper risk identification, you may find yourself spending more to protect yourself than you would absorbing certain losses. Depending on your preferred trading strategy or methods, hedging might also prove too complex to provide effective protection for your foreign currency exposure..
If your trading strategy relies on multiple, interconnected positions across a variety of markets, you may find that the time and effort required to develop and implement a hedging strategy outweighs the potential benefits.
And, of course, there's the direct cost of lost profits. As the saying goes, nothing ventured means nothing gained, and a fully-hedged position won't realise any profit at all. Likewise, a partially-hedged position will likewise only net you partial profits. .
Whether forex hedging makes sense for you depends on a number of factors, including your overall trading goals, portfolio composition and risk tolerance. Currency hedging can be a useful strategy for some retail traders, but it may not be suitable for everyone.
In our experience, the following trader profiles benefit the most from hedging:
Of course, this is hardly an exhaustive list, and almost any trader can use hedging to his or her advantage. At CompareForexBrokers, we're a diverse team in terms of our skill levels and trading priorities, and almost all of us have incorporated hedging into our overall strategy at some point.
Forex hedging, like forex trading, usually involves a high degree of customisation. No single hedging strategy will complement every trading strategy, and vice-versa. Each has its own risks and rewards, and your preference will largely depend on your existing approach to trading and market conditions.
Simple forex hedging involves opening two opposite positions - one long, one short - on the same currency pair. It's straightforward and easy to implement, but too blunt an instrument for highly volatile markets or complex trading strategies.
You can also hedge by going short and long on multiple, correlated currency pairs. If, for example, you hold a long EUR/USD position, you might protect yourself by shorting GBP/USD, as these pairs often move in tandem. Relationships between currency pairs can shift dramatically in a short period of time, however, so you'll need to keep a close eye on both positions and adjust accordingly.
Similarly, you can hedge your forex position by shorting related assets in an entirely different market. If you hold significant positions in USD, you might also hold gold, which tends to increase in value when the value of the dollar decreases. As with hedging via multiple currencies, however, you'll need to monitor the relationship between assets and markets with an eagle eye to keep your positions balanced.
For more experienced traders, derivatives like options contracts and forward contracts are also options. In options contracts, a trader buys 'put options' to counter currency depreciation or 'call options' to offset appreciation. Options often entail expensive premiums and a highly-developed sense of timing, so we don't recommend them for trading newcomers.
Similarly, a forward contract allows you to 'lock in' an exchange rate for a future transaction. Less flexible than options, forward contracts also require you to have access to the forward market, which isn't available to all traders.
If you're struggling to decide which hedging strategy best complements your overall approach to trading, it may help to tackle the problem with a step-by-step analysis.
Step 1: Define your objectives Are you looking to protect capital, ensure stable cash flows, or diversify your portfolio? Define your primary objective.
Step 2: Assess your risk tolerance. How much risk can you comfortably accept when trading forex? Are you a cautious trader with a long-term view or an adrenaline junkie?
Step 3: Analyse market conditions. Volatile markets require different hedging tactics than stable ones. Consider the degree to which major economic and political events might impact currency exchange rates and other financial markets.
Step 4: Identify your exposure. Do you want to hedge a single currency pair? A portfolio of positions? Maybe you just want to protect against loss related to a specific transaction.
Step 5: Consider costs and complexity. Weigh the costs associated with a given hedging strategy against possible gains. These might include spreads, options premiums or deposit and withdrawal fees, depending on your forex broker. Also ask yourself how much time you'll need to devote to setting up your hedges and if you have the technical skill to implement them properly.
Step 6: Create a hedging plan. Outline the specific steps you'll need to take to execute your strategy. Specifically, you'll need to define entry and exit points, position sizes, and criteria for adjusting or closing hedges.
Step 8: Test your strategy. As with any other trading strategy, backtesting against historical data is essential.
By breaking down the process of choosing a strategy into a series of discrete steps and backtesting your eventual choice, you significantly diminish the chances of losing time or money on a hedging technique that doesn't match your personality or portfolio.
Once you've set your hedges, you'll need to stay informed about market sentiment and economic events that might affect your positions and adjust accordingly. Economic indicators can help with this, and we recommend choosing a broker with a wide selection.
Yes, you can combine forex hedging with other trading strategies for more comprehensive risk management. The key? Understanding how different strategies work together.
Our team has successfully combined these strategies with hedging to meet trading goals.