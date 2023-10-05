Fortune favours the brave as Newcastle Pride lights up city Advertising Feature

Newcastle Pride Fair Day at Gregson Park, Hamilton on Saturday, October 21 is a festival highlight promising free all-day family friendly entertainment. Picture supplied

Newcastle Pride Festival will hold it's official launch on Saturday, October 14 at Hamilton's James Street Square with the theme "Be Brave! be you!. Picture supplied

Newcastle Pride Festival runs this year from October 6-29 with a jam-packed program of events guaranteed to be absolutely fabulous.

Running across three weeks, there will be many festival highlights, but none bigger than the official festival launch on Saturday October 14 in Hamilton's James Street Square (6pm-10pm) and the signature award-winning family friendly Fair Day at Gregson Park, Hamilton (October 21).

"The festival structure is built upon the principles of inclusivity, education, celebration, community and addressing key issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community," Newcastle Pride founder and president Lee-Anne McDougall said.



"Our primary goal is to raise awareness and foster positive change by providing a diverse range of events, inclusive social spaces and experiences that cater to the interests and needs of the community and its allies."

This year's theme "Be Brave! be you!" invites one and all to step forward in the promotion of diversity, friendship and inclusion.



"We strive to inspire individuals to embrace their authentic selves and stand up for their rights," Lee-Anne said.



"Through art, performance and creativity the festival will showcase the courage and resilience of LGBTQIA+ individuals, while fostering a sense of unity and support.



"The theme "Be Brave, be you" was chosen to encourage everyone to face adversity head-on, overcome fears and create a more inclusive and accepting society for all.

"We aim to provide safe spaces for all attendees and create an environment where people feel respected, valued and free to express themselves authentically.

"Consent is a fundamental aspect of our events and promoting a culture of consent is a priority."

A new and exciting relationship with Hello Hamilton and Newcastle City Council has been instrumental in shaping the festival schedule this year.



Newcastle City Council provides Special Business Rate (SBR) funding for the promotion, beautification and development of precincts in the city.

"We are thrilled to have been SBR recipients this year," Lee-Anne said.



"The funding will help deliver a fun and diverse range of LGBTQIA+ free and ticketed events aimed to delight and entertain the Hamilton community including 'Roving Real Queens of Hamilton', drag bingo, a dance party and much more."

Newcastle Pride's partnership with Hello Hamilton kicks off at The Hive on Thursday, October 12 from 6pm-7.30pm for a Q&A with original 78ers about the History of the first Mardi Gra Parade.

Engage in a lively Q&A session with Richard Riley, Kimberly O'Sullivan, and John Witte, courageous pioneers who ignited the first Mardi Gras parade in Sydney in 1978, while relishing snacks and refreshments.

Trans Glamore makes a triumphant return to Newcastle Pride Festival on Friday night (October 13) at The Gal with a celebration of transgender performers and friends, hosted by the fabulous Victoria Anthony, proud trans showgirl and Diva award winning DJ of the year.

Next day from 11am, The Hive in Hamilton hosts a free children's event - Rainbow Storytime & Face Painting.

Join the fabulous she_needa for stories and songs celebrating diversity, acceptance and creativity in personal expression with talented face painters on hand to transform anyone into their favourite superheroes, animal, or character.

That same day from 6pm-10pm Hamilton's James Street Square hosts the official festival launch.

Experience the magic of the drag performers as the stage comes alive while talented rovers entertain and inspire with their unique skills during a vibrant and inclusive event where everyone is welcome.

Wine down on Sunday afternoon at Overtime Cafe on Beaumont Street as Rox the Piano Man pounds out a cavalcade of Pride anthems served with cocktails, drinks and fabulous food.

Cake Boi in Hamilton hosts the ticketed Tits n Feather High Tea on Tuesday, October 17 from 11am-1pm. Indulge in a morning of feathers, sequins and delicious treats hosted by Newcastle drag legend Glenda Jackson, who will grace guests with her presence, sharing stories from her fabulous career captivating all with her charm.

Tuesday night 7pm to 9pm come along to Son of a Gun in Hamilton and watch the balls drop at Drag Bingo, hosted by ever so gorgeous drag performers She_needa and Fatima Bush.

Wednesday (October 18 7pm-9.30pm) it's Cocktails on the Mez at Meantime Bar in Hamilton, featuring live performances from fabulous entertainers Cockington Black and Benjamin Fraser McKenzie, plus DJ Queerio.

Thursday night from 7pm to 10pm the Real Queens of Hamilton will be roving Beaumont Street bars camping up a storm, spreading fun, laughter, Pride and a sense of community throughout various venues.

Hello Hamilton's schedule of events climaxes with Drag Karaoke on Friday, October 20 (8pm - 11pm) at SJ's.

Organisers will be turning up the volume, embracing pride, and adding a dash of glitter and sass to the stage as talented hosts Cockington Black and Xenon Revolution guide you through an unforgettable evening of singing, laughter and pure fun.

Festival proceedings kicked off on September 9 with Lake Macquarie's Pride by Night event.



The program revs up again tonight (Friday, October 6) at Event Cinema Kotara, with the return of Short'n'Curlies, a smorgasbord of some of the best international short films curated by Queer Screen Sydney.



Tomorrow (Saturday, October 7) at Newcastle PCYC, experience the magic of Rainbow Rave, a youth formal like no other celebrating LGBTQIA+ youth and ally teens.

For the adult version, head to the Lass O'Gowrie that same night for the Screaming Gay Leather Party where you're invited to unleash your inner leather diva.

The vibe extends through a host of other events over the next three weeks culminating in Newy Pride's official festival dance party, the Strut and Glam Disco at SJ's Hamiliton on Saturday, October 28.

