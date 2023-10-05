Fortune favours the brave as Newcastle Pride lights up city

Newcastle Pride Festival runs this year from October 6-29 with a jam-packed program of events guaranteed to be absolutely fabulous.
Running across three weeks, there will be many festival highlights, but none bigger than the official festival launch on Saturday October 14 in Hamilton's James Street Square (6pm-10pm) and the signature award-winning family friendly Fair Day at Gregson Park, Hamilton (October 21).
"The festival structure is built upon the principles of inclusivity, education, celebration, community and addressing key issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community," Newcastle Pride founder and president Lee-Anne McDougall said.
"Our primary goal is to raise awareness and foster positive change by providing a diverse range of events, inclusive social spaces and experiences that cater to the interests and needs of the community and its allies."
This year's theme "Be Brave! be you!" invites one and all to step forward in the promotion of diversity, friendship and inclusion.
"We strive to inspire individuals to embrace their authentic selves and stand up for their rights," Lee-Anne said.
"Through art, performance and creativity the festival will showcase the courage and resilience of LGBTQIA+ individuals, while fostering a sense of unity and support.
"The theme "Be Brave, be you" was chosen to encourage everyone to face adversity head-on, overcome fears and create a more inclusive and accepting society for all.
"We aim to provide safe spaces for all attendees and create an environment where people feel respected, valued and free to express themselves authentically.
"Consent is a fundamental aspect of our events and promoting a culture of consent is a priority."
A new and exciting relationship with Hello Hamilton and Newcastle City Council has been instrumental in shaping the festival schedule this year.
Newcastle City Council provides Special Business Rate (SBR) funding for the promotion, beautification and development of precincts in the city.
"We are thrilled to have been SBR recipients this year," Lee-Anne said.
"The funding will help deliver a fun and diverse range of LGBTQIA+ free and ticketed events aimed to delight and entertain the Hamilton community including 'Roving Real Queens of Hamilton', drag bingo, a dance party and much more."
Newcastle Pride's partnership with Hello Hamilton kicks off at The Hive on Thursday, October 12 from 6pm-7.30pm for a Q&A with original 78ers about the History of the first Mardi Gra Parade.
Engage in a lively Q&A session with Richard Riley, Kimberly O'Sullivan, and John Witte, courageous pioneers who ignited the first Mardi Gras parade in Sydney in 1978, while relishing snacks and refreshments.
Trans Glamore makes a triumphant return to Newcastle Pride Festival on Friday night (October 13) at The Gal with a celebration of transgender performers and friends, hosted by the fabulous Victoria Anthony, proud trans showgirl and Diva award winning DJ of the year.
Next day from 11am, The Hive in Hamilton hosts a free children's event - Rainbow Storytime & Face Painting.
Join the fabulous she_needa for stories and songs celebrating diversity, acceptance and creativity in personal expression with talented face painters on hand to transform anyone into their favourite superheroes, animal, or character.
That same day from 6pm-10pm Hamilton's James Street Square hosts the official festival launch.
Experience the magic of the drag performers as the stage comes alive while talented rovers entertain and inspire with their unique skills during a vibrant and inclusive event where everyone is welcome.
Wine down on Sunday afternoon at Overtime Cafe on Beaumont Street as Rox the Piano Man pounds out a cavalcade of Pride anthems served with cocktails, drinks and fabulous food.
Cake Boi in Hamilton hosts the ticketed Tits n Feather High Tea on Tuesday, October 17 from 11am-1pm. Indulge in a morning of feathers, sequins and delicious treats hosted by Newcastle drag legend Glenda Jackson, who will grace guests with her presence, sharing stories from her fabulous career captivating all with her charm.
Tuesday night 7pm to 9pm come along to Son of a Gun in Hamilton and watch the balls drop at Drag Bingo, hosted by ever so gorgeous drag performers She_needa and Fatima Bush.
Wednesday (October 18 7pm-9.30pm) it's Cocktails on the Mez at Meantime Bar in Hamilton, featuring live performances from fabulous entertainers Cockington Black and Benjamin Fraser McKenzie, plus DJ Queerio.
Thursday night from 7pm to 10pm the Real Queens of Hamilton will be roving Beaumont Street bars camping up a storm, spreading fun, laughter, Pride and a sense of community throughout various venues.
Hello Hamilton's schedule of events climaxes with Drag Karaoke on Friday, October 20 (8pm - 11pm) at SJ's.
Organisers will be turning up the volume, embracing pride, and adding a dash of glitter and sass to the stage as talented hosts Cockington Black and Xenon Revolution guide you through an unforgettable evening of singing, laughter and pure fun.
Festival proceedings kicked off on September 9 with Lake Macquarie's Pride by Night event.
The program revs up again tonight (Friday, October 6) at Event Cinema Kotara, with the return of Short'n'Curlies, a smorgasbord of some of the best international short films curated by Queer Screen Sydney.
Tomorrow (Saturday, October 7) at Newcastle PCYC, experience the magic of Rainbow Rave, a youth formal like no other celebrating LGBTQIA+ youth and ally teens.
For the adult version, head to the Lass O'Gowrie that same night for the Screaming Gay Leather Party where you're invited to unleash your inner leather diva.
The vibe extends through a host of other events over the next three weeks culminating in Newy Pride's official festival dance party, the Strut and Glam Disco at SJ's Hamiliton on Saturday, October 28.
For the full schedule visit www.newcastlepride.com.au.
Bearfoot Theatre and Jopuka Productions will stage two live performances in solidarity with Newcastle Pride Festival as part of Bearfoot's Pride Celebration 2023 program.
Featuring both live and filmed performances from Queer artists in Newcastle and beyond, Bearfoot Pride is a multi-media experience that embraces queer identities, uplifts queer voices and illustrates the unyielding spirit of the queer community.
"Bearfoot Pride was born during the COVID lockdowns when key LGBTQIA+ events like the Newcastle Pride Festival and Bearfoot's 'Do Your Parents Know You're Straight?' were postponed, leaving the queer community in Newcastle without its annual celebrations," president and artistic director of award-winning Bearfoot Theatre Riley McLean explained.
"To keep the arts alive and celebrate diversity, the Bearfoot Pride Celebration was born, featuring diverse artists and alumni from the Newcastle Theatre Community performing online.
"The online format allowed participation from around the world, providing much-needed connection during a time of isolation."
In 2023, Beafoot Pride transitions to its first-ever live event, marking a significant milestone in its journey.
"In proud partnership this year with Tuggerah company Jopuka Productions, and featuring live and virtual performances from supporters across the globe, our fourth annual Pride Celebration embraces queer identities, uplifts queer voices, and showcases the unyielding spirit of our community," Riley said.
Productions will be staged 7.30pm tonight at Red Tree Theatre, Tuggerah, and Sunday, October 8 at Newcastle Civic Theatre from 7.30pm.
Bernie's Bar Newcastle is a sassy and vibrant queer bar in the heart of Newcastle.- Bernie's co-founder and director Grace Tomes
As the only LGBTQIA+ dedicated venue in Newcastle, Bernie's Bar on King Street has become the spiritual home of the local queer community.
Since opening in June this year at the historic Star Hotel, Bernie's is the only queer owned and operated bar in town, offering a huge range of events and experiences to the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies.
For the Newcastle Pride Festival, Bernie's will be hosting several events including the official Fair Day Afterparty and end of month Recovery Cruise party.
"Newcastle Pride Festival is a celebration of love and acceptance," Bernie's co-founder and director Grace Tose said.
"It promotes the idea that love is love, regardless of gender, sexuality, or any other factor. It sends a powerful message to those who may not yet fully understand or accept the LGBTQIA+ community, that everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity."
Bernie's was established by Grace and two other co-founders, Patrick and Kitt, who recognised the need for a queer venue in Newcastle.
"We came together to create a space at the Star Hotel, using the name 'Bernie's' in honour of one of the first queer spaces in the city (~1920s-1960s)," Grace said.
"We were driven by a desire to build a symbol of pride and unity that would contribute to the vibrant and diverse fabric of the Newcastle scene. Bernie's Bar Newcastle is a sassy and vibrant queer bar in the heart of Newcastle."
The philosophy of Bernie's Bar is centered around celebrating diversity and promoting equality.
"All staff are dedicated to creating a welcoming and supportive space for all patrons, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation," Grace said.
Bernie's commitment to providing a safe space earned a nomination in the business category at ACON's 2023 Honour Awards.
Bernie's Bar is also deeply committed to supporting the local community and actively collaborates with LGBTQIA+ organisations, hosting events, fundraisers, and awareness campaigns.
"We are a collection point for ACONs free condom service, as well as community based, free publications such as STUN magazine and QNews," Grace said.
"A portion of our profits is regularly donated to local charities and initiatives."
With friendly staff and a lively ambiance, Bernie's Bar guarantees an unforgettable night of laughter, love, and endless sass that celebrates the breadth and depth of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.