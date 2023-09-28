Newcastle Herald
The Regal reopens in Newcastle for first time post-pandemic

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
September 29 2023 - 5:30am
Regal directors George Merryman and Jo Smith will launch Newcastle's first dedicated film festival over the long weekend. Picture by Simone De Peak
The unique combination of red velvet seats, nostalgic Hollywood glitz and Hawaiian jazz is coming back to Newcastle as the Regal cinema lights up for the first time in five years.

