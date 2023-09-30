Why the Knights are winners before the NRLW decider

AS far as sporting omens go, Tamika Upton claiming the Dally M medal alongside NRL star Kalyn Ponga in an unprecedented double for the Newcastle Knights is up there.
With an NRLW grand final against the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday, Upton will be hoping it's not the only new piece of silverware she collects this week.
On paper at least, the Knights appear a viable chance of adding their second premiership in two years to the trophy cabinet.
But Newcastle fans know not to count their chickens before they hatch; just ask any Newcastle Jets supporter who watched the 2018 A-League grand final.
Ponga's year proved it. The mercurial fullback went from fighting for his career to collecting the game's top award in a season of highs and lows.
Both players pipped their nearest competitors for the coveted honours by only a handful of points. And, in perhaps one of the best signs of where the Hunter club stands, both would appear to have many seasons ahead of them.
"This is definitely not an individual award," Upton said. "From the moment I stepped foot there [in Newcastle] I've felt supported from the staff and everyone involved and that spreads to my teammates."
Upton's impressive year no doubt came after interest from other clubs in a league that is rapidly expanding. Her commitment to Newcastle has paid dividends both for her and the club this year.
Similarly, Ponga's decision to step back from the State of Origin arena and improve at club level clearly delivered the results.
If Knights fans were driven only by the results on the scoreboard, the strong crowds in the slim years of the past decade would be inexplicable. But the DNA of the club is in effort, not success; of competing, challenging on every play and knowing that a city and a region are riding on the back of that jersey.
Debate over what is deserved comes with the territory of any sporting award, but what is off the table for discussion is whether the Newcastle Knights boast players that can match it with the best in the league.
While the men's season ended with a whimper against a dominant New Zealand side, their winning streak to even run out in the second week of the finals offered a jolt of adrenaline for anyone in this region. Few fans would question the direction of the club overall in recent years.
The NRLW squad standing at the centre of the action on grand final day for the second year running is itself a success. Perhaps too long coming, the leaps and bounds of the women's game deserve as much praise as they do introspection on why it took so long to arrive at such a top level.
As the record crowd at Sunday's play-off against Brisbane at McDonald Jones Stadium attests, the supporters are certainly behind it now.
Wherever you might find yourself on today, keep an eye peeled for the Newcastle fans in their telltale red and blue and listen to them cheer when the main game begins at 3.55pm.
Go Knights.
