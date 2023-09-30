Newcastle Herald

Why the Knights are winners before the NRLW decider

October 1 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS far as sporting omens go, Tamika Upton claiming the Dally M medal alongside NRL star Kalyn Ponga in an unprecedented double for the Newcastle Knights is up there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.