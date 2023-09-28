POLICE have appealed for help to find a teenage boy who has gone missing from the Hunter region.
Bodhi Nancarrow, 16, was last seen at Maitland train station about 8pm on Sunday.
When he couldn't be found or contacted, Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers were notified and started trying to locate him.
Police and family are concerned about Bodhi because of his age.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, medium build with short black hair and a left nose piercing.
He was last seen wearing a brown jumper with the 'Make Memories' writing, black shorts with 'MM' writing, black and white sneakers, and was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone who sees Bodhi or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
