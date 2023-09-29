Leaf blowers are the most pointless and dangerous of all power tools, regardless of whether they are electric, gas or battery driven. They are the jet skis of garden equipment.
Leaf blowers gust leaves from A to B, and back again. Then onto the street. There is no direction or purpose. They are noisy. They have the wind capacity of a typhoon. They also appear to operate only around 7am on Sundays. They disperse clouds of dust with particles of mould, animal faeces, herbicides and pesticides; all hazardous for air pollution. By disturbing the topsoil, they interrupt the life-cycle of wildlife such as beetles, ladybirds and spiders.
Brooms are a superior and more economical option. You have more control of the leaves by sweeping them into piles. You don't need a breathing apparatus. You don't resemble a Ghostbuster. It can also be a therapeutic experience and a mild workout.
Brooms, unlike leaf blowers, are biodegradable, and therefore more suitable for the environment. They are more likely to become family heirlooms. Leaf blowers usually have a lifespan of eight months.
What is the obsession we have with lawns and the need to keep them free of leaves? What is wrong with leaves under a tree? It is perfectly natural and healthy. Leaves on lawns can reduce weed growth and can provide extra nutrients. I say "leaf and let leaf".
I'm sure The Voice is very important to most First Nations people. To me it's a bit of a distraction.
However, "Liberal HQ" who spammed me this week with the Opposition Leader's words "Don't know? Vote no" has just made this personal. Encouraging me to remain ignorant and blindly reject anything I don't know about, is one hell of an insult to anyone's intelligence. Especially when the actual proposed changes to the constitution are so uncomplicated:
"In recognition of ... the First Peoples of Australia: there shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;
which may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to these peoples;
the Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the ... Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures."
That's it. That's all it is. A bit of recognition and an ear for Indigenous people, which until now has been missing in the constitution. Why all the fuss? I will be voting 'yes'.
But I'm more concerned that the fossil fuel industry already has a much bigger voice in our Parliament than The Voice could ever have.
The recent interview with Minister John Graham (ABC News Breakfast 27/9) highlighted just how far removed from reality both the minister and his government appear to be. Even more worrying is that decisions concerning the Supercars event are being driven by power brokers in Sydney.
In asserting that "we are open to a five-year deal and that is really the Government's intention," the minister has shown disdain for the results of the recent KPMG survey, ignored the concerns about the environmental impact of the event, abandoned local businesses, and dismissed the impact that the event has on the mental health of residents within the race precinct.
The claims that the event brings significant benefits to the tourism economy are ludicrous. They are based on flimsy data and the financial benefits are shrouded in secrecy. The international exposure that the event brings is questionable, given that the low viewing numbers and the attendance figures themselves are significantly overestimated.
Surely, if the minister and City of Newcastle wanted to attract tourists to Newcastle, they would be better served by ensuring unlimited and unrestricted access to our beaches and foreshore and not shutting down the East End for nine weeks for a race that the majority opposes. By doing so, local businesses would thrive, visitors would sing the praises of the city and CoN would show the sort of leadership that is needed, but is so sadly lacking.
Here we go again with the Kooragang Hydrogen hub plan. If it is such a good idea, how come the state government has to chip in $45 million to Origin Future Fuels? Surely they can fund it themselves if it is going to be that viable an operation. Could Origin or the government show us how these 10,000 workers are to be employed? Let's see some facts and figures.
Great to see our lord mayor talking about Supercars' benefits when the poll says it is not wanted. Here is an idea: make the track go past your front door and see how you like the disruption, noise etc.
Anthony Albanese does not own the 'Yes' campaign, he only supports it. Conversely, Peter Dutton owns the 'No' campaign. The referendum has not divided Australia, it has exposed the division in Australia and it was Dutton's decision to wield that division for personal political reasons. The famous '67 referendum had no 'No' case presented to the voters because both sides of politics agreed it was a worthy concept. Dutton chose to be divisive, not Albanese.
I must take issue with Deb Gadd ("Be informed before Voice vote", Letters, 28/9). The reason people don't know about the Voice is that there are no details available. Much has been written, but it's all speculation, hearsay, opinion and conjecture. There is nothing one can go to that is clear in its explanation. The government has never accepted nor adopted any of the reports, so we know very little of how the Voice might work. It's a dog's breakfast.
I keep hearing the Voice blamed for dividing the country. What twaddle. We are already divided by the football team we follow, the gap between rich and poor, being old or young and male and female. It's just another ploy by those railing against it.
When are we going to get a logical explanation from authorities as to why we need this insane time change aka "daylight savings"?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.