I must take issue with Deb Gadd ("Be informed before Voice vote", Letters, 28/9). The reason people don't know about the Voice is that there are no details available. Much has been written, but it's all speculation, hearsay, opinion and conjecture. There is nothing one can go to that is clear in its explanation. The government has never accepted nor adopted any of the reports, so we know very little of how the Voice might work. It's a dog's breakfast.