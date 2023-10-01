Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and Short Takes Monday, October 2

By Letters to the Editor
October 2 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julian Leeser, a long-time Voice supporter
Julian Leeser, a long-time Voice supporter

A vote of 'yes' will be a small, safe step forward. It will be a step in the right direction with many more steps to go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.