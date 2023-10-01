A vote of 'yes' will be a small, safe step forward. It will be a step in the right direction with many more steps to go.
A vote 'no' will be more of the same, the status quo is not acceptable. A lot of money is spent on closing the gap for Aboriginal people. How and where it is spent needs to be directed better. A Voice has a chance to improve that. We should be brave and try a more nuanced approach.
People I respect in the Liberal Party, such as Julian Leeser, Mark Speakman, Matt Kean, Julie Bishop, Ken Wyatt, Bridget Archer and Malcolm Turnbull, are voting 'yes'. These are good, kind, clever and thoughtful conservatives who know much about the constitution, law and the situation for Aboriginal people.
On the 'no' side there is Tony Abbott, a man of so many "nos" who put politics before the good of the nation; Scott Morrison who said 'no' to seeing fire experts before the catastrophic outbreaks; John Howard who said 'no' to the Tampa, and then there is Peter Dutton who actually wants to have a referendum, but is a 'no' now.
Then there is the dysfunctional One Nation. Enough said.
So I will vote 'yes' because there is a section of our community who would like, and need, a hand. The politicians who are leading the 'no' campaign offer no alternative and their "nos" in the past have been poisoned chalices.
The editorial "The balance sheet on Rupert Murdoch", (Opinion, 25/9), was an interesting take on Murdoch's contribution to the media. But somewhat unfair as well. After quoting Murdoch as saying The Australian newspaper's legacy would be "the underlying belief in Australian qualities and Australian abilities but also the belief in free markets"; and that it was not "a party newspaper", the editorial concluded "it was a paper of the right".
Really? Hold on, those beliefs in qualities, abilities and free markets would be held by most Australians, except the Greens and far-left, of course, who dislike most things about Australia and particularly free markets. So that's hardly a paper of the right. I've seen many columns/stories from quite left-leaning authors in The Australian, including the very left-leaning Mark Kenny. And I only read The Australian occasionally, unlike the Newcastle Herald, which I read daily. The editorial went on to attack Fox News with "they fed the false claims that Donald Trump had really won". No one has ever gone on to prove that Trump's claim of election victory was false. Trump simply hasn't been able to prove it. The claim that Sky News in Australia's "modus operandi is to feed the prejudices of their audience" is obviously prejudiced in itself and, if challenged, can't be confirmed. Any reader is free to turn on Sky News and see that the vast bulk of their daily broadcast is news and sports coverage, just like other commercial TV channels.
Saying that Murdoch "overwhelmingly favoured politicians of the right" sits oddly with the fact that News Corp publications have at times supported the elections of Whitlam, Hawke and Rudd. Perhaps it has just been bad policies that Murdoch's editors didn't like?
Reducing the heat island of inner Newcastle in the face of global warming means more trees ("Urban heat, car reduction, trees in plan, Herald, 28/9).
Unfortunately, more trees mean more bushfires. In the past, living in a built-up area meant that you were safe from bushfires. But Hawaii is the new reality. The recent uncontrollable Hawaiian bushfires burnt trees and buildings alike, right to the ocean waterline. Perhaps in the not-too-distant future, in the event of a fire, inner Newcastle will need more ponds and water features with pumps that can quickly douse buildings and trees.
There is a great deal of talk these days by politicians about adapting to human-induced climate change. Australian policy makers seem to have accepted that human-caused climate change is here for a very long time. This is indeed a sobering thought.
I am completely baffled by the attitude of our policy makers when they have the power to legislate a ban, or limitation, on the use of fossil fuels to create energy, that would deal a severe blow to human created climate change and its associated horrors. Is the answer that our policy makers are putting financial considerations (Australia is a world-leading exporter of coal and gas) ahead of the health and wellbeing of Australians?
It is blatantly irresponsible and mean for the 'no' case to glibly use the slogan "If you don't know, vote no." After 200 years we do know about Australia's colonial past and the treatment of First Peoples. To admit that we don't know and blindly vote to say so is not only lamentable, but would be sadly seen as we don't care.
I took a leaf out of Matt Ophir's book, following his criticism of me, and asked my wife for a character reference. She said, and I quote: "You're not perfect, Mac, but parts of you are excellent."
Daniel Andrews: in Victoria he's afforded celebrity status somewhere within the vicinity of Jesus Christ. He has jumped ship leaving the state in a nice financial mess though.
Col Parkins ("Choose a tune to get you to the flipside", Letters, 29/9), the only song to describe the Voice is Powderworks by Midnight Oil.
Regrettably, our lord mayor, with her eye I believe firmly fixed on a seat in Macquarie Street, may well try to acquiesce on Supercars, but why would we require another survey, when the people have already given a resounding "no" to any inner city car race?
Isn't it great to see that the Herald's amateur expert on everything, Bradley Perrett, is also an expert on CBD urban design - not! ("It's time for 60-storey skyscrapers", Herald, 29/9)
