Really? Hold on, those beliefs in qualities, abilities and free markets would be held by most Australians, except the Greens and far-left, of course, who dislike most things about Australia and particularly free markets. So that's hardly a paper of the right. I've seen many columns/stories from quite left-leaning authors in The Australian, including the very left-leaning Mark Kenny. And I only read The Australian occasionally, unlike the Newcastle Herald, which I read daily. The editorial went on to attack Fox News with "they fed the false claims that Donald Trump had really won". No one has ever gone on to prove that Trump's claim of election victory was false. Trump simply hasn't been able to prove it. The claim that Sky News in Australia's "modus operandi is to feed the prejudices of their audience" is obviously prejudiced in itself and, if challenged, can't be confirmed. Any reader is free to turn on Sky News and see that the vast bulk of their daily broadcast is news and sports coverage, just like other commercial TV channels.