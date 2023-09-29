OFF-CONTRACT hooker Olivia Higgins isn't ready to hang up the boots just yet, eyeing off her third NRLW grand final in an 18-month period that "still gives me goosebumps".
Higgins, 31 and amid negotiations for next season, made her NRLW debut at the start of last year with the Roosters in Newcastle before joining hometown club the Knights later in 2022.
She's hasn't missed a game across three campaigns, notching up 24 appearances in the women's top league and now finds herself within reach of a premiership hat-trick.
And on the back of that successful run, Higgins has indicated she wants to play on and again don the red and blue uniform.
"I definitely think I have more left and I'd obviously love to stay here at the Knights ... in talks at the moment," Higgins told the Newcastle Herald this week ahead of Sunday's title decider against Gold Coast at Sydney's Olympic Stadium.
Higgins, who signed a one-year deal with the Knights in 2023, has enjoyed quite the NRLW ride having already won showdowns with the Roosters and Newcastle. She recently scored a last-round try to ice this season's minor premiership.
"It still gives me goosebumps. Liam [older brother] says you just play grand finals for fun, but a lot of hard work goes into that and especially this year," she said.
"This season feels like it has gone so quickly even though there's additional rounds. I try and focus on that it's just another game. Obviously the occasion is there but it's just so exciting more than anything. I can't actually believe it [all]."
Raised in Raymond Terrace and now a PE support teacher at Newcastle High School, Higgins has risen through the sports ranks via Souths (ladies league tag), CRL Newcastle and Central Coast Roosters (NSW Women's Premiership tackle).
Unlike her rookie NRLW campaign and racing the injury clock to reach the start line next time around, she admits feeling fitter in 2023 and continues to embrace more minutes wearing No.9.
"I'd just come back from surgery [broken leg] and that whole season [Knights in 2022] I wasn't as fit as I needed to be leading into it. And having Hannah [Southwell] go down early I had to play a lot of lock as well that I wasn't used to," Higgins said.
"I feel like this year I've had a lot more minutes at dummy-half, I'm fitter and just able to play more. I've averaged about 55 minutes and I wasn't doing that previously.
"I've still been jumping into lock a little bit, but I get to start and finish the game at number nine."
Higgins describes her opposite number, Brittany Breayley-Nati, as a "very intelligent hooker" and the Titans as "the best defensive team we've played against this year".
She reckons a "fast start" will be key for Newcastle.
