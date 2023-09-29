Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights hooker Olivia Higgins keen to continue NRLW career

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 29 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OFF-CONTRACT hooker Olivia Higgins isn't ready to hang up the boots just yet, eyeing off her third NRLW grand final in an 18-month period that "still gives me goosebumps".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.