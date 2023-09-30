YASMIN Clydsdale has put any potential Test ambitions on hold as she focuses on helping the Knights clinch back-to-back NRLW crowns.
The World Cup winner, who debuted for the Jillaroos less than 12 months ago, will start in Newcastle's second-row against Gold Coast at Sydney's Olympic Stadium on Sunday.
End-of-season internationals loom on the horizon as part of the recently announced Pacific Championships with Clydsdale, 29, an Aussie incumbent from 2023.
"I haven't even really thought about it to be honest, I just want to focus on my team," Clydsdale told the Newcastle Herald.
"If selection comes, it comes. If it doesn't, that's fine. I know I'm a little bit older so I'm not sure what the intentions [of selectors] are."
Clydsdale shapes as a likely candidate to feature against New Zealand in either Townsville (October 14-15) or Melbourne (October 28-29), having this week been named in the Dally M team of the year.
But for now her attention remains squarely on beating the Titans in the NRLW grand final on October 1.
Clydsdale led by example in last year's decider, a 32-12 win against Parramatta, performing strongly in both attack and defence.
She also won the 2021 title with the Roosters and previously represented Australia at World Cup level in two other codes (rugby sevens, mixed touch football).
"I feel like a bit more of a leader. We've got young girls coming through and making sure I instil them with confidence coming into these big games," she said.
"A few of them haven't played in a grand final before and there's some who haven't played NRLW before [this year]. Making sure they know they are needed for a job, that Ron [coach Ron Griffiths] picked them for a reason and they don't doubt themselves."
Clydsdale, born in Newcastle and now based at Scone, remains unsure how long she will play on but is signed at the Knights until the end of 2025.
"I don't know? Adam [husband, former NRL player] keeps asking me the same question," she said.
"I just love it. I love this club and the culture we've been able to create and if I wasn't enjoying it I don't think I'd be playing very good footy either.
"I love that we get the opportunity to keep playing games because there's eight [NRLW] teams not playing anymore."
