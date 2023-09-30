Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jillaroos incumbent Yasmin Clydsdale chases NRLW glory again

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 30 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights second-rower Yasmin Clydsdale. Picture by Marina Neil
Knights second-rower Yasmin Clydsdale. Picture by Marina Neil

YASMIN Clydsdale has put any potential Test ambitions on hold as she focuses on helping the Knights clinch back-to-back NRLW crowns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.