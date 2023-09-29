Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney and Yes23 spokesman Thomas Mayo will visit Newcastle on Friday to host a Voice to Parliament rally at Nobbys beach.
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon will also attend the rally, where organisers plan to take an aerial shot showing supporters spelling out the word "Yes" on the beach.
Mr Mayo, one of the signatories to the Uluru Statement from the Heart, will read out the statement in full.
The rally begins at 4pm.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott will address a 'No' rally at Raymond Terrace on Thursday, nine days before Australia votes in the Voice to Parliament referendum.
The proposed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice would be an independent and permanent advisory body giving advice to the Parliament and federal government on matters affecting First Nations people.
Early voting in the referendum opens on Tuesday.
