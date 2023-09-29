A new View of real estate for The Newcastle Herald

Have you ever walked past a property in the neighbourhood and wish you could find out how much it is worth and potentially buy it?
That possibility is one step closer with ACM, the publisher of The Courier's, new partner in property, View.
View Media Group' new consumer real estate portal, View, is an enhanced new way for buyers to find properties and agents to connect with those buyers via a "Freemium" listing model.
It also offers a complete view of the property market and features all established properties across Australia, whether they're currently for sale or not.
This means that the new View portal, through its portal at view.com.au and via App stores, will showcase more than 11 million properties, a far superior figure compared to the 140,000 some competitors provide.
Footy fans will be able to also catch the advertisement for the new View when it premieres during the AFL final on Seven. For a sneak peek see here.
And to learn how to use the smart new property portal, there is plenty of advice here.
For those looking for a unique home it would be hard to go past a Victorian-era mansion in Singleton which has come onto the market.
The five-bedroom home Greenwood is expected to achieve a significant result given that the sprawling property sits on 141 acres of prime agricultural land.
The current owners bought the late Victorian, boom-style country mansion in 2004 and began the mammoth task of renovating the house to reflect the period during which it was built.
The owners had their work cut out for them having to remove the 1970s wallpaper and change the floor plan upstairs to transform it from five bedrooms and one bathroom to four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Those looking to sell this spring can be buoyed by news that profits are up on home sales in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
According to CoreLogic's Pain and Gain Report, nearly all homeowners across the region who sold dwellings (units and houses) in the June quarter came out in front.
Homeowners in Newcastle who held on to their homes for a median period of 7.9 years gained an average profit of $356,775.
In Lake Macquarie, the median hold period for homeowners was 9.3 years and an average gain of $392,000.
"Commutable regional centres like Newcastle seem to be doing a bit better than further afield regional markets post-pandemic lockdowns," CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen said.
And for those on the hunt for a home this weekend, an architect-designed home at Warners Bay may be right for you.
"Located near shops, schools, and scenic lakefront paths, this home offers an exceptional lifestyle in a sought-after location," listing agent Kathleen Matinlassi from Ray White Warners Bay said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.