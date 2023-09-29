THREE teenagers are facing more charges after allegedly stealing a ute from a man who pulled over to help them in the Hunter this week.
Police were called to Blandford about 1am on Wednesday after reports a 73-year-old man's car was stolen after three people flagged him down.
Officers attempted to stop the car at Singleton before it allegedly failed to stop.
Police pursued the vehicle towards Newcastle, with the chase ultimately ending in North Lambton after tyre spikes brought the ute to a halt.
Three teenagers were arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station.
Delivery driver Jimmy Sullivan was returning home from his usual midnight ride to deliver newspapers to Muswellbrook when he found himself in a peculiar situation.
"I was coming home just the other side of Blandford and there was a car pulled up off the road with the hazards on and they started flashing their headlights and waving out the window for help," Mr Sullivan said.
The paper deliveryman stopped his trusty white Ford Ranger ute to help the three individuals flagging him down.
Mr Sullivan said at first the trio told him they were out of petrol, but things quickly took a turn into the surreal as he allegedly ended up staring down the blade of a knife.
"I've been delivering newspapers from Tamworth to Muswellbrook for six years and before that I spent about 20 years as an interstate truck driver. It was like a Wild Western. I have never seen anything like it, it rattled me," he said.
"At first I thought I should give him a snap-kick in the private parts, but I was outnumbered so I thought better of it."
The alleged driver, a 17-year-old boy, is charged with robbery in company, and police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly. The passengers, both aged 16, were charged with robbery in company, and travelling in a stolen vehicle.
The 16-year-old boy is facing those two charges as well as an extra charge of travelling in a stolen vehicle. Travelling in a stolen car is the lone extra charge for the 16-year-old girl in the trio.
Police will allege in court the new counts relate to two other incidents alleged to have occurred around the time of the vehicle theft, including an alleged armed robbery and pursuit at South Tamworth, and an alleged attempted armed robbery at Willow Tree. All matters remain before the children's court.
Mr Sullivan said he's glad he wasn't injured, "except me pride," but he'll miss the company car which was "totally wrecked" by the tyre spikes.
"That was our favourite little ute that one," he said.
Thankfully the deliveryman had time off to recover from the experience.
"I only work five nights a fortnight, don't go back now until Monday next week. It's not a bad little retirement job, at least when you're not getting held at knife-point," Mr Sullivan said.
While the deliveryman says he's in good spirits, he also said the two lessons he's learned are that regional areas like Muswellbrook and his hometown of Quirindi need more police, and "it doesn't matter who it is, I will not be pulling over to help ever again."
