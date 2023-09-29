'Best in the game': Knights legend tips NRLW centres for national selection

Shanice Parker and Abigail Roache should be "straight walk-ins" for New Zealand next month, according to Knights legend Timana Tahu, who reckons the Newcastle centres are among the NRLW's best.
Parker, in her second Knights campaign, and Roache, in her first not only at the club but in the NRLW, have been standouts in 2023.
Parker, 25, has scored five tries in 10 games, set up two more, made four line-breaks and 31 tackle-breaks. Roache, 23, has bagged six tries, set up one, and had 16 tackle-breaks and four line-breaks. Both average about 100 run-metres per game.
There are other centres with some better statistics, but Tahu can't go past what Parker and Roache each offer, particularly their effort-plays and in defence.
"Both of them are strike weapons. They've dominated their edges," Tahu, who has been working with Newcastle's outside backs, said.
"Their defence has been quality, their line-breaks have been awesome and also their carries coming out of their own end. I feel like their straight walk-ins for the Kiwis side. I'll be scratching my head if they aren't."
Parker and Roache debuted for New Zealand at last year's World Cup.
They are former rugby union players. Parker grew up in Perth, switching to league in 2018.
Roache, of Auckland, played Super Rugby earlier this year.
She made her NRLW debut in Newcastle's season opener.
Both players have featured in all 10 of Newcastle's fixtures, and held their respective edges up well, playing inside two rookie wingers.
"There's a lot of strike weapons on the field, but if you watch closely Shanice does all the dirty work; I see her in the first two or three plays of every set," Tahu said.
"But she doesn't really get early ball. When she does get it, she makes half-breaks and knows how to tip the ball on to her winger if she is put under pressure.
"She's got the attributes of a great centre. I feel like she is the best in the game at the moment."
Roache was a late call-up for last year's World Cup out of Auckland's domestic rugby league competition. She played five-eighth in the tournament, but Parker knew the Knights had recruited a talent no matter where Roache ended up playing.
"She's going to become one of the best centres in the game, I believe," Parker said of Roache.
"She's just been a sponge this year, because she's relatively new to the game.
"Unfortunately in New Zealand, there's not many resources to develop talented girls like Abigaile and Lashion [Albert-Jones], as well, who has come over.
"You've just see the growth they've had in the game in a short amount of time. I'm excited to see what the future holds for those girls."
Roache knew little of Tahu before working with him, admitting she searched some of his highlights on YouTube.
But she is glad to have had his guidance in her maiden campaign.
"He has helped us so much. He has helped us with all the little things, the details, especially in defence. He's really helped me in that journey, along with 'Bourkey' [assistant coach Ian Bourke] and the other coaching staff."
Parker added of Tahu: "It's been really insightful to have him mentoring us. He's come down for maybe four or five training sessions. Every session I learn something new from him - he's a dual international.
"Centre and outside-back positions can be one of the hardest spots, and isolated spots, to be in on the field. He has really helped us with our defensive rhythms and connection with our insides. But even just our confidence, he has really boosted Abi and I this season."
