Knights coach Adam O'Brien on the club's 2023 NRL season

IN the last Toohey's News Podcast of 2023, Knights coach Adam O'Brien opens up to host Barry Toohey about the club's 2023 NRL season.
The Knights made a stunning late-season charge into the finals, winning an incredible 10 consecutive games, before being eliminated by the Warriors in week two of the play-offs.
The winning streak included a club record number of victories, three sold-out home games and remarkable run of form by skipper Kalyn Ponga, who was this week awarded the Dally M Medal.
But before the mid-season turnaround, the Knights were languishing in 14th position.
O'Brien was under increasing pressure, despite improvement in the team's mentality and style of play in the first half of the campaign.
Through much the same period, the coach was also privately dealing with the devastating loss of his mum.
O'Brien also touches on the road ahead, and how the Knights can build on this year's successful campaign in 2024.
Listen to the podcast below.
