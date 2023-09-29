NEWCASTLE surfers Morgan Cibilic, Jackson Baker and Sarah Baum will continue their world-tour qualification bids in back-to-back Challenger Series events during October.
Cibilic and Baker sit just inside the men's top-10 cut line, Baum narrowly outside the women's top-five equivalent, ahead of season-ending stops in Portugal and Brazil.
Merewether duo Cibilic and Baker await in adjoining round-of-64 heats at the Ericeira Pro, which opens on Sunday.
Redhead-based Baum, who has already booked an Olympic spot with native South Africa for next year, is listed in the round of 32.
Eighth-ranked Cibilic (13,085 points) and ninth-placed Baker (12,805) are in front of US pair Kade Matson (12,130) and Jett Schilling (12,005). Baum trails by 2210 points.
The Challenger Series will wrap up at the Saquarema Pro in Rio de Janeiro (October 14-21).
RELATED:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.