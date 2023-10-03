Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Belmont North's Mal O'Malley and his nephew Chris have started a business called Beach Jerky | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
October 3 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Belmont North locals Paul (Mal) and Chris O'Malley have turned a beef jerky-making hobby into a handy little side business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.