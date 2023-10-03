Belmont North locals Paul (Mal) and Chris O'Malley have turned a beef jerky-making hobby into a handy little side business.
It's called Beach Jerky, and the pair operate from a food trailer at Belmont North most weekends.
Mal is a coal miner and his nephew Chris is a hospital laundry assistant.
"We started as a hobby and got really good feedback from work colleagues and friends and decided to have a crack at making a business out of it," Chris said.
Their jerky (sold in 100-gram bags) is on the plumper side rather than stringy and thin, won't rip the fillings from your teeth, and is packed with flavour. You can choose from Chilli, Gnarly Chilli, Lime and Cracked Pepper, Honey and Soy, Red Wine and Garlic, and Teriyaki.
"We won't let our secret out of the bag but it was all trial and error - Mal's father and my grandfather was a cook at sea and we believe it's rubbed off on us, in a way," Chris explained. "We started with three flavours and as we have grown, so have the flavours. We are really proud of every product we sell."
Mal and Chris are in the process of gaining council approval to trade at markets and events, and are licensed and approved by NSW Food Authority. The name, Beach Jerky, is derived from the pair's lifelong coastal connection: growing up near Redhead Beach; Mal frequenting the greens at Belmont Golf Club which overlooks the beach; and their shared love of surfing.
"Plus it's a great play on words," Chris said.
"Mal's grandchildren love working out of the food trailer; making sales and developing their social and mathematical skills while earning a bit of pocket money.
"The feedback from customers has been overwhelming - positive and great in every way - and we appreciate the support we have received."
Check their socials before swinging by Golding Avenue at Belmont North on a weekend.
Many moons ago Nicholas Brady worked at Anchors Seafood Restaurant in Broadmeadow, washing dishes and dancing around in a lobster suit on the side of Lambton Road.
The former Anchors building is now the home of his very own business, Newy Fried Chicken. Brady, aka Lobster Boy, is busy fitting out the space and hopes to open by late October. He's still trading at The Newcastle Hotel in Islington for now.
But first, the lobster suit.
"I was 17 and 18 when I worked at Anchors. I'd wear that suit in summer and let me tell you, I reckon it was 50 degrees inside at times. They used to leave the suit out the back of Anchors where they did the fishmongering, so fish juices would splash onto it and it would absolutely reek.
"Kids would come up to hug me in the suit and would be like 'mum he stinks'. People would thrown stuff at me, I'd cop abuse ... I guess it set me up to have a thick skin later in life [laughs]."
The food offering at Newy Fried Chicken in Broadmeadow will remain unchanged - except for the addition of desserts - but Nicholas hopes to add "fun, natural wines", beers on tap, craft beers in cans, and cocktails to the drinks offering.
He's in the process of applying for a liquor licence.
"I'd like to have opened yesterday but, being realistic, I think it'll be mid to late October," he said.
"It's a short-term lease because there are plans to develop that entire block. But I'm pitching it as a pop-up diner - here for a good time, not a long time.
"It was a very price-friendly option, though, which is important to us, going out on our own for the first time. And also, while it's frustrating if we have to move on, signing a five- or 10-year lease at the moment with all these places closing ... it's an uncertain time economically, so making sure we are as safe as possible makes sense."
The Friends of Grossmann & Brough Houses, a committee of volunteers who manage the circa-1870 National Trust properties at Maitland, are holding a fundraising event on Friday, October 13, 6pm to 9pm.
It's called The Distillation of Spring.
The evening will begin with Tulloch wines and canapes in St Mary's Anglican Church, then move to the church hall for canapes, and Kawal Rock moscato and gin. There will be entertainment throughout the night and prizes up for grabs.
Tickets to The Distillation of Spring cost $80 per person and are available at eventbrite.com.
Holly McNamee, Friends of Grossmann & Brough Houses chair, said it promised to be "an evening of great fun, in a historic setting.
"The money we raise will go towards fixing up the balconies at both Grossmann and Brough Houses, we hope. It is a really worthwhile community event, bringing businesses, the community and a volunteer group together for an extremely worthy cause."
If you hurry, you might still be able to grab a ticket to The Farmers Wife Distillery Gin Degustation at Nagisa Japanese Restaurant on Wednesday and Thursday night this week, 6pm to 9pm. Tickets are $195 per person. The food offering includes head chef Chris Schofield's take on freshly shucked oysters, lightly torched Port Lincoln sardine, Flinders Island sashimi calamari, miso marinated Pukara Estate lamb backstrap, and honey vanilla hokkaido cheese tart.
Maryville Tavern is hosting The Long Wine Lunch in its beer garden on October 28. Tickets are $140 per person and include six premium French wines, seven canapes and an individual grazing board on arrival.
The fortnightly Friday Night Feast is returning to The Station, Newcastle, on Friday, October 13.
Head to Kickin' Inn at Charlestown Square this month for all-you-can-eat seafood, starters and sides, Monday to Friday, noon to 4.30pm, $69 per person.
Oktoberfest is being celebrated at The Grain Store from October 12 to 15 with Bavarian beers, food, music and more.
Spice Affairs (Kapoor's Authentic Indian Cuisine) has opened at 128 Elder Street, Lambton.
Jjindakk Korean Fried Chicken owner Insung Park has been busy fitting out his new restaurant at Hamilton.
