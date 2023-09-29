Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A-League women, 2023: Coach Gary van Egmond turns attention to sparking Jets' spluttering attack

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated September 29 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melina Ayres firs a shot in the friendly against Sydney FC.
Melina Ayres firs a shot in the friendly against Sydney FC.

NEWCASTLE Jets striker Melina Ayres is one of the best in the A-League Women's competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.