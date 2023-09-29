NEWCASTLE Jets striker Melina Ayres is one of the best in the A-League Women's competition.
Coach Gary van Egmond will spend much of the next two weeks ensuring the hired gun gets good service.
The Jets went down 2-0 to Sydney FC in a friendly in Sydney on Thursday night.
The performance was a step up from the 3-2 loss to the Central Coast in their opening hit-out, but van Egmond said there was still "a lot of work to do".
The most scope for improvement is the front third.
"There are lot of things that we have been working on, whether it is set piece or building up ... sometimes you see that starting to come to fruition and sometimes you can't," van Egmond said.
"From the game against the Central Coast to Sydney, we progressed quite a bit.
"Our attack is an area we need to improve. We had enough ball against Sydney to create chances within the front third. It is more the decision making, concentrating and making sure the pass sticks.
"We have to give Melina decent service. If the crosses are poor and the final pass is poor, it makes it tough. We can't also be a one-trick pony. There has to be other players looking to score."
Two weeks out from the season-opener against the Mariners in Gosford, the Jets' striking stocks could be boosted with van Egmond in talks with promising No.9 Bonnie Davies.
Davies, 23, scored 25 goals in 26 games for Peninsular Power in the Queensland Women's NPL. Van Egmond also hopes to sign an overseas attacker.
"Bonnie is very quick and has been a prolific goal-scorer in Queensland," van Egmond said. "She has some good habits in regards to what she does. It is the balance of looking at your tried and tested players and some who are in the NPL looking for an opportunity."
The Jets' next hit-out is against Wellington at Plume Park on Tuesday, before they finalise preparations away to Wanderers next Saturday.
"It is good that we have these games," van Egmond said. "Five weeks is pretty short to assemble everyone and get them firing. I'm pretty sure by the time we get going, we will be fine. The one thing better this year is the fact that their 22 games."
