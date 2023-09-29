Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Stockton Boatrowers Hotel armed robbery: James Paul Hall sentenced in Newcastle

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated September 29 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hall was sentenced in Newcastle District Court on Friday. File picture
Hall was sentenced in Newcastle District Court on Friday. File picture

A GETAWAY car driver who spent his share of the spoils from an armed robbery at The Boatrowers Hotel in 2019 on ice and playing the pokies has been sentenced to at least 3.5 years in jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.