SURVIVORS of sexual assault have crafted a fashion show to empower others and challenge the misconceptions surrounding sexual violence.
The event is a national initiative of non-for-profit Newcastle-based organisation What Were You Wearing Australia, featuring its renowned clothing exhibition.
"It's a poignant testament to the fact that sexual assault is never the fault of the survivor, regardless of what they were wearing," What Were You Wearing Australia founder Sarah Williams said.
She said the show will feature the clothes worn by models, actors and victim survivors who will strut down the cat walk.
"It will have that fashion aspect but also a lot of acting and monologues with the aim to empower victim survivors, creating education and awareness but also to show the harsh realities of our justice system," she said.
"And what it's like reporting and actually going through sexual assault as someone in NSW, Australia but also in Newcastle."
According to recent statistics from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, sexual assault rates in Newcastle have risen 29.2 per cent.
"It's terrifying and it's one of the only crimes in Australia that continuously increases in data and statistics, we haven't seen a decrease in quite some time," Ms Williams said.
She said it was important for the Newcastle community to attend a show like this to create awareness and conversation.
"By coming along it gets the word out, voices need to be heard and people need to be educated otherwise that statistic will continue to rise," she said.
The fashion show Surviving To Thriving will take place at the University of Newcastle's Gallery space on October 2, 6 and 7.
To ensure as many students can attend as possible, no matter their financial situation, The University of Newcastle has generously donated 100 free tickets for students to attend any of the shows.
"We are immensely grateful for their support," Ms Williams said.
Monday is sold out however tickets are available through www.eventbrite.com.au/e/surviving-to-thriving-fashion-show-tickets
