NEWCASTLE'S Jye Pickin has broken through for the biggest win of his career, taking the South Australian Amateur Championship at Kooyonga Golf Club.
Pickin made short work of Western Australian Elliot Doull in the final, steamrolling his way to a 6 and 5 win.
The win capped a solid year for the Novocastrian, who began 2023 with a fifth placing at the Australian Amateur at St Michael's and NSW Golf Clubs.
However, Pickin's highlight remains the NSW Men's and Women's Team victories at the Australian Interstate Matches at St. Michael's Golf Club in May.
"To beat the South Aussie guys in the final of the Interstate is still the clincher for me, but to take their State Amateur title feels pretty special," told the Golf NSW website.
Doul made a strong start with birdies at the two-par five, but Pickin soon took control.
"I dug deep through the middle," Pickin said. "It's such a demanding golf course from tee to green. The greens were a bit baked, and there is a lot of run-offs."
Pickin's dominant display in the final came after a tense semi-final victory over Queenslander Will Bowen, 1-up.
"It was a real grind this morning in the semi-final, but I made a few putts then found a feel which I rode all the way home to win one up," Pickin said.
