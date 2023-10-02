Sydney lord mayor Clover Moore is once again waving the flag to allow pets on public transport and she has the support of the Greens and the Animal Justice Party. This triumvirate of flea favourers want pet owners to be able to take their fur-babies and other pets on trains and buses, and presumably into the back seat of the Uber on a shared ride from Kings Cross to The Rocks on a loosey-goosey long weekend Monday morning at 2.30am.