Greg Prichard: Can the Panthers contain Reece Walsh in the GF?

MAKE no mistake, this grand final revolves around Reece Walsh. What he can manage to do and how much Penrith can stop him from doing.
Penrith don't like players like Walsh. No opposition team does, but in the vast majority of cases it's because they're ill-equipped to handle him.
The Panthers will do a better job on him than any other team, but he'll still be capable of taking them to places they don't want to go. He'll still make them uncomfortable, which is what you have to do if you hope to beat this Penrith team in a grand final.
It's a matter of how well the Panthers can contain Walsh, or whether he can manage to skin them.
Penrith have got it all over any team that doesn't have X-factor. They are a machine. To force them out of their comfort zone, you've got to be able to unleash something that is potentially devastating on them.
And you've got to have the team around that X-factor player that can do the rest of the job while he does the brilliant things.
How many genuinely brilliant X-factor players do you think there are in the NRL? I mean the top of the heap, absolutely mind-blowing players who can change a game as easily as the rest of us change TV channels via the remote control.
There's Walsh. There's Kalyn Ponga at Newcastle. And there's Ryan Papenhuyzen at Melbourne. Is there anyone else on that stratospheric level, alongside them? I can't nominate anyone.
I'm not talking about the trademark great players like Penrith's Ivan Cleary, Melbourne's Cameron Munster, Shaun Johnson at the Warriors or Latrell Mitchell at South Sydney.
I'm talking out this elite group of supreme athletes who possess an irresistible combination of speed, skill and anticipation, who ping around the field quicker than a pinball off a bumper and can tear the opposition apart as soon as look at them.
The Knights, as we found out in this finals series, aren't nearly as well developed as a team yet to be able to follow Ponga and go all the way to a premiership.
And even if Papenhuyzen had not suffered a major injury last year and remained injury-free all through this season, the Storm probably would've still come up a bit short at the business end because of their inadequacies in the forwards.
But it's been clear for quite a while now that the Broncos can win the competition with Walsh on board.
We sort of know what he's going to do, but to call him predictable would be rude. He'll already be moving quickly when he joins in on an attack, but once he gets the ball he'll take off like he's been shot out of a gun. Then it'll be up to the defence to scramble.
When you know you're lightning-fast, like Walsh is, you can back yourself to run an angle right around the defence. But he's just as effective running straight. He can create tries, he can finish them off. He can do anything.
Could the Broncos win Sunday night's game at Accor Stadium without him? No. They've come a long way as a team since their inexplicable fade towards the end of last season's home-and-away rounds, but they still couldn't win it without Walsh. Not against Penrith. They're just not ready to do that.
But if the Panthers had to go in without their best player - Cleary - they could still win it? Yes.
Why? Because, as the machine that they are, they would just keep rolling. It would obviously be more difficult, but they would adjust to the absence of a player of his quality much better than any other team in a similar situation.
I know I bang on a lot about Penrith's system - their belief in the way they prepare and the style in which they play and that that the next man can and will do the job that is required - but it's their greatest strength.
We know what Penrith will do in possession. They'll work to their preferred positions on the field and then speed things up as they put on their plays, which are so sharp they looked like they've been practised a million times. Cleary, Isaah Yeo and Jerome Luai will be the dominant ball-handlers.
The Panthers won't make many mistakes. If they get in front, they will be relentless. If they fall behind, they will still trust their plan. They won't panic.
The Broncos will be the team that is more likely to make mistakes, but they go in with their eyes open on that score. Their penchant for swift passing, attempting offloads in tackles and sharp changes of the angle in attack can lead to errors, but it can also lead to game-breaking tries.
Brisbane have obviously got some other great players apart from Walsh. There's Adam Reynolds, Payne Hass, Pat Carrigan and Ezra Mam, among others. But for them to be able to go all the way, Walsh is going to have to come up with some killer plays.
It's a fascinating match-up and one that league fans deserve after what we got in last year's grand final.
Parramatta were never a match for Penrith and the game was over as a contest once the Panthers had established an 18-0 lead during the first half. It was 28-0 a few minutes from fulltime and ended up 28-12.
This one won't disappoint. It'll be a cracking contest.
I'm tipping the Panthers because they've been there and done that, repeatedly, and until another team proves they can do it to them it makes sense to stick.
But I've got no doubt the Broncos, with Walsh in the line up, are capable of being that team.
