Sporting Declaration: How many Dally Ms will Kalyn Ponga win?

IF there was a Dally M medal awarded for best prediction of the NRL season, I'd like to think Sporting Declaration would at least rate a nomination.
On this page six weeks ago, with four preliminary rounds still to play, I made a fearless forecast about Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga: "If he can continue in his current vein, I reckon he could yet give the Dally M gold medal a shake, despite missing five games earlier in the season."
So while others raised an quizzical eyebrow when Ponga's name was revealed on top of the leaderboard at Wednesday night's presentation night at Randwick Racecourse, it was certainly no great revelation to this columnist. Indeed, I reckon it should be celebrated and remembered as one of the all-time great Dally M triumphs.
Two rounds into the season, there were genuine fears the 25-year-old might never play again after he was knocked senseless trying to make a tackle against Wests Tigers, which followed a well-documented spate of concussions that prematurely ended his 2022 campaign.
When he eventually returned, after a trip to Canada for state-of-the-art neurological testing and assessment, he appeared hesitant and uncertain, and it was no surprise he was bypassed by Queensland coach Billy Slater, despite his man-of-the-match effort in last year's Origin-series decider.
It wasn't until Knights coach Adam O'Brien abandoned Ponga's transition to five-eighth and reinstated him to fullback that he started to regain form and confidence on an exponential basis.
Between round 18 and week one of the play-offs, Newcastle strung 10 consecutive wins together and, while it was a team effort, there was no debate about who was the catalyst.
Nobody had ever queried Ponga's freakish talent. But for the first time in his career, he started to show it week in, week out. Despite being quite possibly the most heavily marked and analysed player in the NRL, he was simply too hot for rivals to handle.
Yet no sooner had the champion No.1's name been read out than dissenting voices could be heard, in particular across the ditch, where they were furious that Warriors veteran Shaun Johnson had finished finished runner-up by one point.
One headline I read on the New Zealand Herald, which referred to the Dally M voting as a "flawed system", caught my attention in particular.
It struck me as a futile argument. Given that the Dally M is an individual accolade awarded to someone who plays a team sport, it's always going to be subjective, especially when you consider the multitude of different positions and roles that each side requires. You're never going to be comparing apples with apples.
I'd suggest, nonetheless, the Dally M voting system is not as flawed as it was.
These days, there are two judges at each game, both awarding points on a three-two-one basis, all of whom are high-profile former players.
That is surely as a vast improvement on the era when there was only one judge per game, most of whom were journalists from a certain newspaper group. A newspaper group, incidentally, for which three-time Dally M winner Andrew Johns was a paid columnist.
I don't recall any queries about Joey's claims to those medals, because he was widely regarded as the best player of his generation. That's why he's an Immortal.
The format this season, and the calibre of the judges, should ensure the playing field is as level as it possibly can be. Yet the bottom line is that it's an opinion-based award, and beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
There is no doubt that Johnson had a great season, and he is entitled to be disappointed with Wednesday's result, if only because he was widely touted as a hot favourite.
By the same token, I've watched a lot of footy this season and I don't recall any player who lit up stadiums as brilliantly as Kalyn Ponga did.
He thoroughly deserves his Dally M medal. And here's another bold prediction: it won't be his last.
