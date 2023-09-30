MURRAY Sutherland didn't take footy seriously until he moved to Newcastle last year to study at university and joined the Sea Horses.
Now the 20-year-old halfback is an Anderson Medal winner.
Sutherland was awarded the gong on Friday for the Hunter Rugby Union's best and fairest player despite only playing nine games.
The livewire No.9 finished on top with 12 points, one ahead of powerhouse No.8 Nimi Qio. Two-time winner Nick Davidson was third on 10.
"I' didn't think I would be in the running. I'm shocked," Sutherland said. "I only played half the season. It's a total surprise. I didn't take footy seriously until I moved up here. When I arrived Uni were rebuilding. It's pretty cool to be a part of that."
Sutherland started the season at the Hunter Wildfires and returned to University in round six.
He switched from halfback to fly-half for three games when Dane Sherratt was injured before Sutherland season was halted by a torn hamstring in round 15.
'If I didn't do the pre-season with the Wildfires I would not have won this award," Sutherland said. "I learnt so much for it. I played a few grade games and for the colts.
"I came back to uni to try and chase that premiership. I felt the hamstring before the game against Hamilton. When it went, to know I was out for the season was a massive blow. I wanted to play in the finals. That was the main thing."
Sutherland was just the second halfback to win the Anderson Medal since former Wallaby Steve Merrick received his fourth in 2000. Gareth Ernst was the winner in 2012.
"He is such a positive kid," University coach Sam Berry said. "That is why he did the pre-season with the Wildfires. He wants to get better and play the highest level he can. Ee gave him our blessing to go there and will encourage him to do the pre-season with the Wildfires again. I want him to challenge himself.
'The same with Imogen. She is only a teenager. She is at training and hour early and is practising her passing with Josh Meads and a couple of the other first grade players.
"To get the double for Uni we are pretty happy with that."
Imogen Hope made it a double for University halfbacks by collecting the Tina Chapman medal for the women's player of the year.
Nelson Bay fullback William Dunn received the Cyril Burke Medal for the Suburban player of the year.
Luke Cunningham was named coach of the year after leading the Blacks to their first premiership in 24 years.
Jarryd logan was the referee of the year.
Hunter Rugby Awards
Anderson Medal - Murray Sutherland
Tina Chapman Medal - Imogen Hope
Cyril Burke Medal - William Dunn
Col King Medal - Jarryd logan
Premier Coach of the Year - Luke Cunningham
Premier club of the Year - Maitland
Women's Coach of the year - Dave Montgomery
Kia Toa Shield - Maitland
Suburban coach of the year - Michael Wiringi
Tooheys Encouragement Club - Southern Beaches
Women's leading try-scorer - Mel Howard
Men's Premier leading try-scorer - Pat Batey
Women's leading point-scorer - Britney Duff
Men's premier leading point-scorer - Kelani Grant
Stuart Trench Suburban club of the year - Nelson Bay
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.