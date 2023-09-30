Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: Uni halfback Murray Sutherland wins Hunter Rugby's top award despite playing half a season

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 30 2023 - 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University halfback Murray Sutherland was named the Hunter Rugby Union's best and fairest player at the presentation ceremony on Friday night. Picture Stewart Hazell
University halfback Murray Sutherland was named the Hunter Rugby Union's best and fairest player at the presentation ceremony on Friday night. Picture Stewart Hazell

MURRAY Sutherland didn't take footy seriously until he moved to Newcastle last year to study at university and joined the Sea Horses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.