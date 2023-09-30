Boaties are being urged to check and use their lifejackets across the long weekend as the boating season gets underway.
Water rescue first responders are preparing for a hot and busy summer ahead.
The October long weekend also coincides with the start of National Safe Boating Week, in which the Australian Maritime Safety Authority is encouraging all Australians to be "lifejacket-smart" by wearing the right type of lifejacket and carrying out jacket maintenance.
Those going out on the water are also being urged to carry a distress beacon to raise the alarm in case of emergency.
Last year, there were 11 boating-related fatalities on NSW waterways and 48 drownings along the state's coastline.
Safe boating week concludes on October 6, which is also Wear Your Lifejacket Day.
AMSA Acting Manager of Vessel Operations Shontelle Chamtaprieo said safe boating practices could make the difference between life and death on the water.
"Lifejackets and distress beacons significantly increase the chances of survival in boating incidents, making NSBW relevant to everyone from commercial vessel operators to boating enthusiasts and the general public," she said.
NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said the long weekend marked the start of what was expected "to be a very busy season for our personnel and volunteers".
"We urge people to act responsibly and look out for each other in and around our waterways so we can all enjoy and make the most of a safe boating season," he said.
"There's nothing better than a hot summer day out on the water but it's important that we stay safe while having fun," Minister for Police and Swansea MP Yasmin Catley said.
"I know the NSW Police Force Marine Area Command will be working around the clock this summer to help keep our waterways safe and I thank them for the important work they do."
For more information on boating in NSW visit www.nsw.gov.au/driving-boating-and-transport/boating-and-marine.
