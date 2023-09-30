A man has been charged after another man was allegedly set alight in what police claim was a "targeted attack" in Newcastle West.
Emergency services were called to King Street McDonalds just after 3.20am on Thursday, September 28 after a man suffering serious burns to his body sought help.
Newcastle police are investigating reports the 23-year-old man was assaulted and set on fire on National Park Street, near the intersection of King Street.
He was taken to John Hunter Hospital before he was transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Detectives commenced an investigation under Strike Force Droney.
Sonny David, 20, was arrested after attending Raymond Terrace Police Station about 5pm Friday, September 29.
He was charged with throw/lay down explosive with intent to maim/do grievous bodily harm and cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent.
The Newcastle man was refused bail in Newcastle Local Court on September 30.
Investigators are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
