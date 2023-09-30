Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Newcastle man, 20, charged after another man set on fire in Newcastle West

Updated September 30 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been charged after another man was allegedly set alight in what police claim was a "targeted attack" in Newcastle West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.