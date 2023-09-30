People evacuated after car fire near Lake Macquarie unit

Six people evacuated a building in Speers Point early on Saturday morning after cars caught fire near a unit.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said they were called to The Esplanade just before 3am after several cars on fire close to a unit.
"Six people evacuated," the spokesperson said.
"There were no reports of any injuries.
"A couple of cars were destroyed and there was damage to garages."
It comes as emergency services are on high alert ahead of 'extreme' fire danger in the Hunter on October 1, with the temperature set to reach 35 degrees in Newcastle.
