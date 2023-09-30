Police are appealing for public help to find a man missing in the Hunter.
Alexander Moore, aged 22, was last seen at Rothbury about 8.30pm on Sunday, September 24.
Police and family are concerned for Alexander's welfare as he has a number of medical conditions.
Alexander is Caucasian, 165cm tall, with a slim build, blond hair, green eyes, and has a bear.
Alexander may be driving a 2012-model silver Holden Commodore with NSW registration, CV14LA.
Anyone who has seen Alexander since September 24, or has information of his whereabouts should contact Cessnock Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
