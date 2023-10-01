CHARLETOWN ace Jye Pickin will tee off in the $175,000 West Australian Open in career-best form.
Pickin received an invite for the Australasian PGA event after his success in the South Australian Amateur Championships on Friday.
It will be Pickin's 11th professional tournament and the second time he has played in the Western Open, which starts Thursday. He was tied for 21st at Royal Freemantle Golf Club in 2021 - his best finish in a professional tournament.
Pickin will be joined at Joondalup Country club by fellow Novocastrian Blake Windred, who is looking to kick-start his career after a tough time in Europe.
The South Australian Amateur was Pickin's biggest win.
The 22-year-old made short work of Western Australian Elliot Doull in the final, steamrolling his way to a 6 and 5 win.
Victory continues a solid year for Pickin, who began 2023 with a fifth placing at the Australian Amateur before leading NSW to victory in the Australian interstate series.
"To beat the South Aussie guys in the final of the Interstate is still the clincher for me, but to take their State Amateur title feels pretty special," told the Golf NSW website.
Doul made a strong start with birdies at the two-par five, but Pickin soon took control.
"I dug deep through the middle," Pickin said. "It's such a demanding golf course from tee to green. The greens were a bit baked, and there is a lot of run-offs."
Pickin's dominant display in the final came after a tense semi-final victory over Queenslander Will Bowen, 1-up.
"It was a real grind this morning in the semi-final, but I made a few putts then found a feel which I rode all the way home to win one up," Pickin said.
