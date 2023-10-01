NRLW rookie's game-changing moment in Knights grand final win

Until this year, Sheridan Gallagher's best work was done with her feet.
But it was the former Young Matildas captain's work with her hands to pull off the play of the NRLW grand final on Sunday that proved crucial in setting up back-to-back premierships for Newcastle.
The 21-year-old NRLW rookie produced a massive one-on-one strip on lethal Titans centre Jaime Chapman with the Knights trailing 18-12 and just 10 minutes remaining.
It came under pressure and when the defending premiers needed something big.
The game-breaking moment put Newcastle within striking distance and moments later fullback Tamika Upton was breaking the line and adding a try to her two first-half try assists for Jasmin Strange and Shanice Parker.
Jesse Southwell's kick locked the scores at 18-18 before Upton then produced a piece of individual brilliance in the 65th minute to ice a 24-18 win over the Gold Coast Titans at Accor Stadium.
Gallagher's play came after the cross-code talent, who was signed by the Knights this season after just two games of rugby league, had scored a crucial try of her own to put Newcastle level at 8-8 in the 28th minute.
The grand final performance and win capped a sensational rookie NRLW campaign for Gallagher, who started in all 11 games for the Knights and scored a total of seven tries.
Post-match, Knights coach Ron Griffiths described the one-on-one strip as one of the key plays of the game.
"To be play every NRLW game and acquit herself like she has in the grand final shows she's an extremely talented player and works hard," Griffiths said.
"She's methodical about her preparation and she'll have an extremely long career in the NRLW."
Gallagher, who hails from Douglas Park in the Macarthur region, was still pinching herself after a stunning first year in the game.
She made the switch to rugby league in April after falling out of love with soccer and has not looked back, telling the Newcastle Herald the change was "for myself and not for anyone else".
"It's pretty unbelievable," Gallagher told the Herald ahead of the grand final.
"This time last year I was packing my bags and heading to a [FIFA Under-20 Women's] World Cup but this time I'm packing my bags to head to a grand final, so it's pretty cool.
"It hasn't been a straight and easy road but it's a decision I've really taken with both hands and I've loved every minute of it.
"I've learnt a lot but definitely a lot more to learn."
Upton collected her second consecutive Karyn Murphy medal for player of the grand final for her efforts on Sunday.
Upton's grand final accolade came after the world-class 26-year-old collected the NRLW Dally M Award on Wednesday night.
