Nathan Cleary masterminds remarkable Penrith grand final victory

PENRITH have staged the greatest comeback in grand final history to win their third straight premiership, downing Brisbane 26-24 in an unforgettable title decider at Accor Stadium on Sunday night.
The Broncos surged to a 24-8 lead after five-eighth Exra Mam scored three scintillating tries between the 45th and 55th minutes, at which point the Panthers appeared to have imploded and their dynasty seemed certain to end in tears.
But with playmaker Nathan Cleary refusing to concede defeat, somehow the defending two-time champions conjured up a miracle.
First he made a line break in the 63rd minute to create a try for prop Moses Leota, then followed soon after with a 40-20 to keep Penrith on the attack.
When Penrith centre Stephen Crichton scored his fourth try in as many grand finals in the 67th minute, they were back within striking distance.
They continued to mount pressure and eventually the Brisbane defence cracked in the 77th minute, when Cleary stepped and accelerated through a gap to score the most important try of his career.
The Panthers thus become the first team to win three consecutive premierships since Parramatta 1981-82-83.
Cleary was unsurprisingly awarded the Clive Churchill Medal, for the second time in his career, after one of the finest performances of all time.
In an epic contest, Penrith drew first blood in the 17th minute when, after Brisbane opted for a short drop-out, the ball bounced opportunely and Panthers hooker Mitch Kenny scored a gift-wrapped try.
Twelve minutes later, the same tactic again backfired on the Broncos when Adam Reynolds' drop-kick went out on the full, presenting Cleary will a penalty in front of the posts.
The champions looked set to take an 8-0 lead into the half-time break, only for Brisbane to hit back in the last minute of the opening half when prop Thomas Flegler crashed over next to the upright.
Reynolds' goal reduced the deficit to 8-6.
That gave the Broncos momentum that they held until midway through the second half, when Cleary orchestrated Penrith's miraculous comeback.
