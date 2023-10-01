Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Nathan Cleary masterminds remarkable Penrith grand final victory

By Robert Dillon
Updated October 1 2023 - 10:18pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penrith celebrate their grand final victory. Picture Getty Images
Penrith celebrate their grand final victory. Picture Getty Images

PENRITH have staged the greatest comeback in grand final history to win their third straight premiership, downing Brisbane 26-24 in an unforgettable title decider at Accor Stadium on Sunday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.