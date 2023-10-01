The art of SEO: 6 strategies to boost online visibility

Picture this: your business finally gets its website up and running, complete with helpful blogs and a plethora of useful features. All that's left is to wait for the first wave of leads to come in and become paying customers. It may take some time, but you're confident that all that hard work and investment in building the site will pay dividends.

Months pass, and site traffic isn't what you expected, let alone sales. What gives?

A common misconception about digital marketing is that a website will eventually draw in leads and customers in droves. But with millions of websites going live on the Web daily, not least of which are those of competitors, there's no room to be passive. Online visibility isn't only about having a good website but also letting people know it exists.

Fortunately, there's no shortage of different approaches for improving online visibility. One way is through search engine optimisation (SEO), which many web design and content creation tools incorporate as they work. That said, such benefits alone won't suffice; business owners must also take more proactive steps, such as the following:

1 Making the site mobile-ready

Depending on the source, between 55% and 64% of all users search with their mobile devices. A smartphone or tablet on hand enables people to look for businesses or other points of interest on-site or while on the move. Mobile searches have already outpaced desktop ones, and the disparity is expected to widen in the foreseeable future.

This isn't anything new, as Google foresaw the shift to mobile as early as the mid-2010s, which prompted it to introduce mobile-first indexing. Contrary to popular belief, mobile-first indexing doesn't require websites to create mobile versions of their pages. However, Google will use such versions when ranking pages in search engine results pages (SERPs).

Newly launched websites are enrolled into mobile-first indexing by default, signified as 'crawled as Googlebot smartphone' on the Search Console. To determine if your site is mobile-ready, run the URL or a chunk of its code through Google's Mobile-Friendly Test tool.

In this case, site owners may as well run mobile versions to increase online visibility, especially in mobile search. Google says mobile sites must offer the same level of user experience as their desktop counterparts. Whatever's on the desktop site should also be on the mobile site.

2 Meeting search intent

Search intent refers to the user's goal in searching for a specific keyword or phrase. For example, the phrase 'quick dinner ideas' generates mostly dinner recipes, as the search engine determines that most users are looking for such information.

The algorithm determines the search intent of a keyword by analysing users' click patterns in the search results. It searches for a pattern in the kind of results that keep people in a specific result for the longest time and gets them to take further action. This is important because content that isn't in line with the type users click on is less likely to rank well.

Because of this, your page's content should be consistent with the search intent of the keywords it tries to rank for. Google's search quality guidelines recognise four types:

Know/Know simple: Users look for an answer to their search query.

Do: Users look for step-by-step instructions on performing an activity.

Website: Users look for a specific website or page.

Visit-in-person: Users look for a specific need near them.

It's worth knowing that professionals like Pursuit Digital SEO agency and others use a different classification. It also consists of four categories that impart the same meanings as their Google counterparts.

Informational: Same as Know/Know Simple and Do.

Navigational: Same as Website.

Commercial: Users compare products/services before purchasing.

Transactional: Users begin a specific action, typically purchasing.

Knowing a keyword's search intent is as simple as studying the top-ranking content in the SERP. Some analytics tools display the intent in the interface for reference, but looking at the content is more advantageous because it lets you know the kind of language users are fond of.

3 Publishing and updating evergreen content

In writing parlance, an article or blog post that's 'evergreen' can remain relevant or factually accurate no matter how much time passes. If certain events render parts of it invalid, it can be tweaked without affecting the content's overall theme. News outlets use evergreen articles as a cost-effective way to generate content during slow news days.

Naturally, that leaves out content such as news, statistics, holiday features, and cultural trends, among others. Evergreen content tends to be written as general information, such as 101s and how-tos. If there should be changes or updates, they'll take a while to be common knowledge.

Take this partner content about pain relief, for example. It incorporates current studies on the subject, including the differences between various painkillers and their responsible use. New knowledge about medicine takes time to be widely accepted, as researchers have to replicate the results under various conditions. As such, the information here will remain evergreen for a while.

Multiple cases have shown that evergreen content stays in the running for a long time, if not at the top of search results. Can you believe an 11-year-old video on 'how to tie a tie' remains the top result for the similarly named query? Search engines will keep that video at the top unless someone introduces a new and faster way.

Updating the content periodically in response to major events can result in increased traffic. For example, your business sells cast iron pans and has an old post about the advantages of cast iron pans. Then you learn about the government's recent plans to ban chemicals used in nonstick pans and food packaging. You can update the content to include this fresh talking point.

4 Placing keywords strategically

Keyword stuffing is an outdated and illicit practice, yet some site owners and black hats still do it. Current algorithms don't take to repeating target keywords once every few words kindly, and they won't hesitate to delist sites from search results.

In today's SEO, less is more - particularly with keyword placement. Amid the focus on creating people-first content, keywords must be placed in areas the search engine will most likely notice. Google's John Mueller advises mentioning the keyword once in four locations:

Title tag

H1 heading

Subheadings

Image captions

Although not a priority, some experts say other potential locations include:

The page's link or URL

Meta description

First few hundred words

Image alternative text

Once every few hundred words

Dispersed throughout the content

Mueller said the idea of keyword placement is to help search engines determine what the content is all about. As such, it's ideal for keywords to be positioned as early in the content as possible, not to mention the main idea. Search engines, for all their growing sophistication, still lack the ability to understand context and have to rely on such a strategy.

5 Building local SEO

Search engines are something of an equaliser in doing business. A small business that serves the community can now compete with well-established brands - and, in some instances, outperform them, at least in localised markets.

However, achieving this requires sinking time and resources into building its visibility in local search, known as local SEO. Unlike traditional SEO, this kind aims to rank in keywords with local intent. One common example is geotagged keywords or those that specify a location, like 'Thai restaurants in Sydney' or 'dental implants near me.'

Local SEO leverages a lot of positive consumer trends, namely the proportion of searches being local and trust in local brands. More people are searching for local information than ever, partly because they trust businesses that know their people and the locality they serve. Given time and consistent investment, the brand may become a household name in the local market.

Besides targeting keywords with local intent, Google takes local SEO one step further with Google Business Profile (GBP, formerly Google My Business). It uses information detailed in GBP profiles to enhance the accuracy of local search results. For example, if you provide your exact business address, Google can generate a map pinpointing the location.

To maximise the benefits, experts advise filling out as many data entries in GBP as possible and ensuring their accuracy. Additionally, it pays to use features such as the SMS contact option and good practices like optimising the business description for your location.

6 Posting on social media



Social media can be as cost-effective as a medium for improving online visibility as the search engine. If you discount the cost of tools and professionals, social media marketing can be done with just a free account, be it Facebook or LinkedIn.

The most important thing to remember when using social media is that it's a well-lit two-way street. Whereas a visitor to a website can only respond by proceeding further or leaving (there's no way to know without using analytics), a visitor to a social media post can react, comment, or share the content. The numbers and comments are published in the post.

People on social media want engaging content, so a purely promotional post won't be enough. At least eight out of ten posts on your social media page should be about interesting, informative, or funny content. In doing so, you'll develop a personality that current and potential customers will appreciate.

