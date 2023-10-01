RON Griffiths rarely errs from his key message, producing performances the club and community can be proud of.
The Newcastle Knights have answered that call with interest over the last two NRLW campaigns.
It was again displayed for all to see at Sydney's Olympic Stadium on Sunday, culminating in a tense 24-18 victory over the Gold Coast and sealing back-to-back premierships.
The Knights were dogged in defence, largely clinical in attack, stood tall in big moments and celebrated the small wins but above all seemed to stay cool, calm and collected whatever the pressure.
Determination, desperation and digging deep also proved vital against the Titans in warm conditions, Newcastle twice coming from behind and rallying late to ultimately taste success.
Regardless of whether or not Griffiths continues in the women's coaching role remains to be seen, with reports emerging recently he will assume NSW Cup duties at the club in 2024.
Either way he's created quite the legacy in a short period of time and an incredible springboard to launch from in seasons to come.
Under the tenure of Griffiths, having taken over an inaugural Knights squad fresh from collecting the wooden spoon at the start of 2022, the Knights have lost only twice in 18 appearances.
The girls in red and blue won four rounds and two play-offs en route to a breakthrough NRLW title 12 months ago.
In 2023, despite turning over half of their squad and an expanded competition, Newcastle again found a way to the business end of proceedings and finished on top of the ladder.
A record NRLW crowd (stand-alone) of 12,689 at last weekend's home semi only emphasised what sort of culture has been created, a sentiment constantly echoed by the likes of senior stars Hannah Southwell, Yasmin Clydsdale, Olivia Higgins.
Now, of course, a nine-game winning streak capped off by a second taste of grand final glory.
Griffiths cut his teeth coaching locally in the Newcastle RL and group 21 ranks, featuring stints at Maitland, Kurri Kurri and Greta Branxton.
There was also valuable time spent with Koori Knockout side the Mindaribba Warriors and, more recently, overseeing the men's Indigenous All Stars squad.
Plus his higher-profile job as Wests Tigers assistant alongside Michael Maguire.
Griffiths may have twice missed out on the Dally M coach of the year award, but he has helped steer a successful NRLW ship at the Knights during this formative period.
Whatever happens next year and beyond in terms of Newcastle's main female coaching position will play out in due course, however, Griffiths has managed to make a definitive mark across 2022 and 2023.
