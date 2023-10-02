HOMES in the Mayfield area drew strong interest from buyers at auction on the weekend.
High numbers turned out to three auctions in Mayfield and Mayfield West, including one that attracted 14 registered bidders.
Demand for a renovated period home with three bedrooms and one bathroom at 22 Robert Street, Mayfield listed with Spillane Property led to a strong opening bid that was well above the auction guide of $905,000 to $955,000.
Five parties registered at the auction which kicked off at $970,000 and went on to sell for $1.125 million to a young couple from the Newcastle area.
"It was strong from the get-go with that opening bid," Spillane Property agent Patrick Skinner said.
"The home was move-in ready and I think the bidders really wanted to assert their place in the auction.
"Small increments just cause the other bidders to stay with you, so if you bid strong and bid aggressively that's the way to get it."
It was one of two properties Spillane Property took to auction in the area.
A three-bedroom home at 16 Burnett Street in Mayfield West drew 14 registrations from potential buyers who started the bidding at $650,000.
The property sold under the hammer for $830,000 to a first-home buyer, also from the Newcastle area.
"They had come through a few of our open homes but had missed out on other properties with us, so there was a bit of a cheer behind them when they got that one," he said.
Mr Skinner said that Mayfield's close proximity to the CBD and amenities such as shops made it an appealing and affordable option for buyers.
"Mayfield is in a great location but still very affordable so people can get in the Newcastle market for anywhere between $700,000 and $1 million but still be close to everything they want," he said.
"I think that is the biggest appeal.
"There have been two $1.8 million-plus sales in Mayfield East, and Mayfield West had its record broken earlier in the year for $1.3 million so, realistically, you can buy something of value and see it really take off."
A three-bedroom home in original condition on a corner block at 17 Fitzroy Street in Mayfield also saw big numbers turning out at auction.
Listed with Michael Barber from Laing and Simmons Newcastle Central, buyers were not deterred by the renovation work that needed to be done to the home, with the auction drawing 11 registered bidders.
The bidding commenced at $750,000 and the property went on to sell for $925,000.
There were 23 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie during the week ending October 1
According to CoreLogic's preliminary results, the region recorded a clearance rate of 68.4 per cent, up from 53.6 per cent the previous week.
One of the biggest auction results of the week was e365 Real Estate listing agent Scott Browne's sale of a five-bedroom home at 7 Scenic Drive, Merewether located 250 metres from the beach.
Set across three levels and on 512 square metres, the auction of the art deco-style property started with an opening bid of $2.1 million and it sold for an undisclosed sum
In New Lambton, Presence listing agent Diana Apostolovski sold a modern four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an in-ground pool at auction.
The property at 21 Turner Street sold for a street record of $1.6 million.
