AFTER recording a fall in August, house values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are on the rise again.
According to CoreLogic's national Home Value Index (HVI), house values in the region increased 0.5 per cent in September to hold a median value of $862,124.
The strengthening values followed a drop of 0.4 per cent in August which was the first fall recorded in the region in five months.
Unit values recorded a slight increase of 0.1 per cent in September after also falling 0.4 per cent during the previous month.
The median unit value in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie is $647,537.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said that tight supply levels across the region were likely to be a key factor in the upward pressure on prices.
"In September, CoreLogic was tracking 1,818 homes advertised for sale, 5.2 per cent lower than a year ago and 8.6 per cent below the decade average for this time of the year," Mr Lawless said.
"Amid low advertised supply, selling conditions look to be favouring sellers over buyers.
"Homes are averaging 32 days to sell, which is faster than the decade average of 34 days, and discounting rates have dropped from 5 per cent a year ago to 3.2 per cent, reflecting a reduced ability for buyers to negotiate on price."
Mr Lawless said that the region's tight rental market could also be contributing to house value growth.
"We are also seeing rental markets remaining extremely tight, with a vacancy rate of just 1.1 per cent," he said.
"Such tight rental conditions could be motivating more renters to consider a purchase decision if they have the financial ability to do so."
Mr Lawless said that values in the region remained 4.6 per cent below their record high set in April last year.
There was even stronger growth in the Hunter Valley (excluding Newcastle) in September, with house values climbing 0.9 per cent.
The median house value in the region is $683,712.
Units in the Hunter Valley also recorded significant growth over the past month, with 0.9 per cent to hold a median value of $517,465.
Mr Lawless said it was likely housing values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie would continue to rise over the coming months due to supply being outweighed by demand.
"The trend rate of growth has eased off a little, with the quarterly change in dwelling values halving from 2.4 per cent in the June quarter to 1.2 per cent in the September quarter," he said.
"The trend in advertised stock levels will be a key factor to watch.
"A rise to above average levels of listings would likely take some further heat out of the market."
On a national level, house values recorded a 0.8 per rise in September as the recovery trend moved through an eighth consecutive month of growth.
The rise follows a 0.7 per cent lift in August taking the quarterly pace of growth in national home values to 2.2 per cent.
Quarterly growth has eased from a 3.0 per cent gain in the June quarter, reflecting a slowdown as advertised stock levels rise.
Since finding a trough in January, the national index has recovered by 6.6 per cent, however, home values remain 1.3 per cent below record highs recorded in April last year.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.