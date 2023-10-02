Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes Tuesday, October 3

By Letters to the Editor
October 3 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The closed recreation centre.
The closed recreation centre.

Reopen Myuna Bay Sport and Rec Centre

There is strong community support for reopening Myuna Sport and Recreation Centre, which was closed in a kneejerk move by a previous state government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.