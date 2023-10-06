The caring support that means so much in toughest times

'She makes me feel so safe - I'd be very lost and lonely without her.'- Amanda Barrass
When Amanda Barrass needed to tell her two young boys that her breast cancer was incurable, she had an extra special person to support her - her McGrath Breast Care Nurse, Rebecca Chenery.
Two years earlier in 2016, the then 31-year-old Hunter Valley mum had received a stage three breast cancer diagnosis and had had a double mastectomy. But then in 2018, the doctors found the cancer had metastasised and she was rushed to emergency surgery to treat seven tumours on her spine.
Amanda said that with Rebecca's support and guidance she was able to explain the new diagnosis to her family. And together the pair coordinated a tour of the radiation facilities so Amanda's sons would have a better idea of the treatment their mum was getting and answer any questions or fears they had. "Rebecca was there to explain everything in terms that didn't sound so scary," Amanda said. "She was always there."
After her mastectomy, Amanda had been feeling positive, reassured by regular scans, monthly visits to breast cancer specialists and check-ins with Rebecca, so when the metastatic diagnosis came it was a huge blow. "You really feel like you're at the end of the line," she said. "The hardest part as a mum is not knowing what milestones you're going to meet - birthdays, graduations, weddings."
Now receiving daily oral chemotherapy treatment focused on maximising and prolonging her quality of life, Amanda has the support of Metastatic McGrath Breast Care Nurse Sam Oliver. From attending appointments to sorting out prescriptions, Sam is there to help Amanda manage both her treatment and the psychosocial impacts of her diagnosis. Amanda says it's the emotional support she values most. "Sam is always there to pick up the phone, no matter how small the question," she said. "When you speak to someone so often they become part of the family. She makes me feel so safe - I'd be lost and lonely without her."
Funded by the McGrath Foundation, there are now 204 McGrath Breast Care Nurses in communities across Australia. They've supported more than 127,000 families since 2005.
Unfortunately, not everyone experiencing breast cancer can access the care of a dedicated breast nurse. With the incidence of breast cancer continuing to increase, research commissioned by the McGrath Foundation has shown that one in five breast cancer patients would miss out. It's why the foundation's mission is to add 46 more Breast Care Nurses by 2025 to bridge the gap and ensure no-one goes through breast cancer without support.
This month, the foundation is again calling on communities around Australia to get behind its annual Pink is the Colour campaign by turning their communities pink and hosting pink fundraisers. Events could be small or take in the whole town.
In Australia, 57 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer every day this year. An estimated 20,458 women and 217 men are expected to be found to have breast cancer.
For Amanda, the diagnosis came by chance when she visited her doctor after a minor quad bike accident and a lump was found in her right breast. Tests revealed six tumours. "It was a complete shock - I had no symptoms," she said. "I thought I was fit and healthy."
Keep an eye out for Amanda as one of the faces of the McGrath Pink Edit, a collaboration styled by celebrity stylist Donny Galella and available exclusively on THE ICONIC through October. Ten per cent of profits from the collection will fund McGrath Breast Care Nurses. Find out how you can support the McGrath Foundation at mcgrathfoundation.com.au
