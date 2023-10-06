The caring support that means so much in toughest times

Now receiving daily oral chemotherapy treatment focused on maximising and prolonging her quality of life, Amanda has the support of Metastatic McGrath Breast Care Nurse Sam Oliver. From attending appointments to sorting out prescriptions, Sam is there to help Amanda manage both her treatment and the psychosocial impacts of her diagnosis. Amanda says it's the emotional support she values most. "Sam is always there to pick up the phone, no matter how small the question," she said. "When you speak to someone so often they become part of the family. She makes me feel so safe - I'd be lost and lonely without her."

