The caring support that means so much in toughest times

Updated October 6 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:04pm
Amanda Barrass and her McGrath Breast Care Nurse Sam Oliver. Picture supplied
'She makes me feel so safe - I'd be very lost and lonely without her.'

- Amanda Barrass

When Amanda Barrass needed to tell her two young boys that her breast cancer was incurable, she had an extra special person to support her - her McGrath Breast Care Nurse, Rebecca Chenery.

