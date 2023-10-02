There was a moment late in the decider, scores tied, 2023 premiership hanging in the balance.
Knights second-rower Yasmin Clydsdale made it her business to be at the right place at the right time, sprinting 15 metres and desperately diving on a loose ball at the feet of a Gold Coast opponent in midfield to secure possession for her team.
This kind of action typifies the attitude and playing style of a now three-time NRLW premiership winner.
Of course, there's the measurable statistics - a full 70-minute performance in hot conditions at Sydney's Olympic Stadium on Sunday, a Newcastle-high 25 tackles and making 184 metres from 21 hit ups.
But it's the other stuff, often referred to as "effort areas", where this Scone-based Novocastrian continually shines.
"You just fight for every moment and don't take it for granted," Clydsdale told the Newcastle Herald amid celebrations in the dressing sheds after full-time.
"Once I saw it, I think it was the six who dropped it, I just thought that's our opportunity and they won't get a kick away.
"Ron [coach Ron Griffiths] has instilled that in us from the very start of this season, trying to win those one percenters and focusing on the effort areas of the game and not the fancy plays.
"If your effort is there it will all come together."
Clydsdale, with a background in touch football and rugby sevens, has made ever post a winner since converting to league.
She made her NRLW debut in 2020 and hasn't missed a grand final since.
The NSW and Australian representative lost first time around but has now secured three straight titles, one with Roosters and back-to-back at the Knights, in the space of 18 months.
Newcastle teammates Olivia Higgins and Tayla Predebon are also in the same boat while two-time champions Hannah Southwell (2022) and Simone Karpani (2023) only missed a decider each with injury.
The Knights trio join a select group of NRLW players to pick up three premiership rings, alongside the likes of Ali Brigginshaw, Julia Robinson, Meg Ward and Chelsea Lenarduzzi from the Broncos' inaugural hat-trick (2018-2020).
Racene McGregor, twice with Brisbane (2019-2020) and once at the Roosters (2021), also fits that bill.
Tamika Upton and Millie Boyle stand alone as the most successful individuals with four crowns each across six NRLW campaigns.
"I don't know how to put into words what it means to bring this home to Newcastle," Clydsdale said.
The 29-year-old, signed until the end of 2025, says despite trailing the Titans for almost half the game she had faith the Knights would eventually prevail.
Newcastle scored five tries in the space of a collective 12-minute burst, three in seven just before half-time for a 12-8 lead and a Tamika Upton double in the closing stages to clinch a 24-18 victory.
"Even through we were down for almost the whole game it didn't feel like we were going to lose. I don't know to describe that as a team," she said.
"It just feels like we can come up with some freaky things and score pretty crazy tries."
Clydsdale was charged with grade two dangerous contact on Monday and faces a one-week ban if she takes an early guilty plea.
Knights co-captain Southwell will likely escape with a warning for a contrary conduct infringement.
A Jillaroos squad for the Pacific Championship is expected to be announced on Tuesday.
