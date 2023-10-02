Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Yasmin Clydsdale key in back-to-back NRLW titles for Knights

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 2 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights second-rower Yasmin Clydsdale. Picture by Marina Neil
Knights second-rower Yasmin Clydsdale. Picture by Marina Neil

There was a moment late in the decider, scores tied, 2023 premiership hanging in the balance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.